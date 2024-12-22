PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer During Historic Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa in Kuwait after his granddaughter’s request on social media. The visit marked the first by an Indian PM in 43 years. Modi highlighted India-Kuwait’s historical ties and the significant Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Kuwait became even more memorable after he met 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa. This meeting was arranged following a heartfelt social media request by Handa’s granddaughter on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Hours before PM Modi’s scheduled arrival, the granddaughter shared a message requesting the Prime Minister to meet her grandfather. In her post, she wrote, “Humble request to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tomorrow’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours.”

PM Modi responded positively and met Mangal Sain Handa during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Reflecting on the experience, Handa’s son, Dilip Handa, shared with ANI, “This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him (my father). We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi.”

First Visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 Years

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kuwait is the first by an Indian leader in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit the Gulf country was Indira Gandhi in 1981. This historic visit underscores the importance of strengthening ties between India and Kuwait, which share long-standing cultural and economic connections.

Before leaving for Kuwait, PM Modi stated, “We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region.”

Indian Diaspora: A Key Aspect of India-Kuwait Relations

Kuwait is home to a large Indian diaspora, comprising 21% of the country’s total population—approximately one million people. Indian workers form 30% of Kuwait’s total workforce, amounting to nearly 9 lakh individuals. The diaspora plays a crucial role in fostering economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the Indian community in Kuwait highlights the pivotal role of the diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations. His visit has been widely appreciated for reaffirming India’s commitment to its citizens abroad and enhancing diplomatic ties with Gulf nations.

