Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim administration, during the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. This is the first time the senior leaders of the two nations have met since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim administration, during the BIMSTEC Summit


On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim administration, during the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. This is the first time the senior leaders of the two nations have met since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

At the dinner that Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra threw for the leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping in Bangkok earlier, PM Modi and Yunus were sitting next to each other.

Photos of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser sitting close to Modi at the Hotel Shangri-La on the banks of the Chao Phraya River were posted by Yunus’ office.

Filed under

Bangladesh BIMSTEC Summit Muhammad Yunus PM Modi

newsx

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
newsx

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit
India’s growing leaders

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...
Stock Market Bloodbath: T

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over...
newsx

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And MAHASAGAR vision

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over...

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture