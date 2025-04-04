PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim administration, during the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. This is the first time the senior leaders of the two nations have met since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

At the dinner that Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra threw for the leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping in Bangkok earlier, PM Modi and Yunus were sitting next to each other.

Photos of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser sitting close to Modi at the Hotel Shangri-La on the banks of the Chao Phraya River were posted by Yunus’ office.