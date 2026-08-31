PM Modi Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid War With US: What Was On The Agenda?

Modi Reiterates India-Iran Relations
Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come.
We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in… pic.twitter.com/qagQy5o108
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026
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Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.