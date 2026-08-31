PM Modi Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid War With US: What Was On The Agenda?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, with both leaders discussing issues ranging from bilateral relations and trade to the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Modi Reiterates India-Iran Relations

After the discussion, taking to X, PM Modi stated that India was committed to further strengthening its historic ties with Iran and increasing cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that both leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the region, adding that India would continue to support all efforts towards achieving lasting peace in the region.

India Stands For Dialogue And Diplomacy

Speaking about the discussion, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed it as a fruitful engagement, wherein several aspects of bilateral relations between the two nations were discussed.

Jaiswal further stated that the latest developments in West Asia was also taken up during the discussion. According to him, PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s stand that all the issues in the region be sorted out through dialogue and diplomacy and not through conflict.

Meeting Takes Place In Time Of Iran-US War

The discussion between the two leaders is taking place at a sensitive juncture when Iran is already involved in a months-long war with the US. It may be recalled that Iran has been blocking ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world’s critical shipping route for global energy trade.

Balancing Act By India

As tensions in the region continue, the meeting with Iran highlights India’s policy of engaging with major stakeholders in the region to ensure a diplomatic solution to the crisis. It is important to note that India has always stated that stability in West Asia and unhindered access to shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz are important due to India’s energy and trade interests in West Asia.

The meeting in Bishkek is part of the many bilateral interactions PM Modi has had on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.