Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted warmly by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II, at the ancient Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on the second day of his tour to Europe.

At the completion of his commitments in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Prime Minister was set to attend a private dinner hosted by the Danish Queen. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi met with members of the royal family.

MEA in a tweet mentioned, “Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM Modi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign.”

Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign.

PM Modi landed in Copenhagen earlier in the day and met with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as other regional and bilateral concerns between the two countries.

PM Modi was also seen socializing with the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, trying his hand at playing an Indian ‘dhol’ (drum) in a lighthearted moment.

After meeting PM Modi, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen stated, “Many of our values are similar. We are two democratic countries that believe in an international system founded on rules. In times like this, we need to strengthen our bonds even further. We also discussed the war in Ukraine as close partners.”

PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Frederiksen also spoke at a joint press conference where a number of agreements between India and Denmark were signed.