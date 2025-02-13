Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Meets US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Thursday, where both leaders discussed important topics such as defense, technology, and security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi Meets US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz


Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Thursday, where both leaders discussed important topics such as defense, technology, and security. PM Modi took to his official X account, sharing that it was a wonderful discussion and highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between India and the United States. Waltz, who has always been a strong ally of India, welcomed PM Modi with a handshake as they began their bilateral talks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, further strengthening the dialogue between the two nations. The discussions were held at the Blair House, the President’s Guest House, where PM Modi is staying during his two-day visit to the US. These high-level engagements signify the growing importance of India-US relations on various fronts.

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Strategic Engagement

PM Modi’s visit to the US is significant, as it marks his first meeting with US leaders since President Donald Trump began his second term. The Prime Minister arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, ready for important bilateral talks. This visit highlights the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in areas such as security, defense, and technology, with plans to deepen ties even further.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Wednesday, PM Modi also met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at the Blair House, congratulating her on her confirmation. The discussion focused on the India-USA friendship, which Gabbard has been a strong supporter of throughout her career. Gabbard had taken her oath as the eighth Director of National Intelligence just hours before her meeting with PM Modi, reinforcing the importance of India-US relations in the current global political landscape.

PM Modi’s Upcoming Meetings with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

As part of his diplomatic engagements, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been appointed as a special US government employee and heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The meeting is expected to include discussions about the future of Starlink’s operations in India, with Musk’s business ventures likely to play a key role in the bilateral talks. Additionally, PM Modi will meet with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who previously ran for the US presidency before withdrawing and endorsing President Trump. Their meeting will also cover various aspects of business and collaboration between India and the United States.

 Strengthening India-US Relations

PM Modi’s visit to the United States is an important step in reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations. Through discussions with key figures, including Michael Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy, PM Modi is making it clear that India is committed to expanding its collaboration with the US in critical areas like defense, technology, and innovation. This visit is expected to open up new opportunities for further cooperation and solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Read More : Trump Plans To Announce Reciprocal Tariffs, But They Won’t Take Effect Immediately

Filed under

Micheal Waltz PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Signs Order For Reciprocal Tariffs, Targeting Trade Disparities With Partner Nations

Trump Signs Order For Reciprocal Tariffs, Targeting Trade Disparities With Partner Nations

Ukraine’s Zelensky Warns ‘Against Trusting Putin’s Claims Of Readiness To End The War’

Ukraine’s Zelensky Warns ‘Against Trusting Putin’s Claims Of Readiness To End The War’

Trump Plans To Announce Reciprocal Tariffs, But They Won’t Take Effect Immediately

Trump Plans To Announce Reciprocal Tariffs, But They Won’t Take Effect Immediately

PM Modi And Elon Musk Discuss Strengthening India-US Cooperation in Innovation, Space, And AI

PM Modi And Elon Musk Discuss Strengthening India-US Cooperation in Innovation, Space, And AI

Hamas To Release Three More Hostages, Easing Tensions Over Gaza Truce

Hamas To Release Three More Hostages, Easing Tensions Over Gaza Truce

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox