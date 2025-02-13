PM Modi Meets US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Thursday, where both leaders discussed important topics such as defense, technology, and security. PM Modi took to his official X account, sharing that it was a wonderful discussion and highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between India and the United States. Waltz, who has always been a strong ally of India, welcomed PM Modi with a handshake as they began their bilateral talks.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, further strengthening the dialogue between the two nations. The discussions were held at the Blair House, the President’s Guest House, where PM Modi is staying during his two-day visit to the US. These high-level engagements signify the growing importance of India-US relations on various fronts.

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Strategic Engagement

PM Modi’s visit to the US is significant, as it marks his first meeting with US leaders since President Donald Trump began his second term. The Prime Minister arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, ready for important bilateral talks. This visit highlights the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in areas such as security, defense, and technology, with plans to deepen ties even further.

On Wednesday, PM Modi also met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at the Blair House, congratulating her on her confirmation. The discussion focused on the India-USA friendship, which Gabbard has been a strong supporter of throughout her career. Gabbard had taken her oath as the eighth Director of National Intelligence just hours before her meeting with PM Modi, reinforcing the importance of India-US relations in the current global political landscape.

PM Modi’s Upcoming Meetings with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

As part of his diplomatic engagements, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been appointed as a special US government employee and heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The meeting is expected to include discussions about the future of Starlink’s operations in India, with Musk’s business ventures likely to play a key role in the bilateral talks. Additionally, PM Modi will meet with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who previously ran for the US presidency before withdrawing and endorsing President Trump. Their meeting will also cover various aspects of business and collaboration between India and the United States.

Strengthening India-US Relations

PM Modi’s visit to the United States is an important step in reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations. Through discussions with key figures, including Michael Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy, PM Modi is making it clear that India is committed to expanding its collaboration with the US in critical areas like defense, technology, and innovation. This visit is expected to open up new opportunities for further cooperation and solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

