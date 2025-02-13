PM Modi Meets US NSA Mike Waltz and Key American Leaders During Washington Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant two-day visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to engage in high-profile meetings with US President Donald Trump and other influential American personalities.

PM Modi embarked on a significant two-day visit to the US, where he is scheduled have a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant two-day visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to engage in high-profile meetings with US President Donald Trump and other influential American personalities. His visit aims to further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and foster cooperation across various sectors, including technology, trade, defense, and energy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bilateral Meeting with President Trump

One of the key highlights of PM Modi’s visit is his bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Following their discussions, both leaders are set to deliver a joint press statement to highlight the outcomes of their dialogue. Later in the evening, President Trump will host a special dinner for PM Modi, symbolizing the close diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Meeting with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz

During his visit, PM Modi will meet with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, a key figure in shaping US foreign policy. Waltz, who serves as the Republican chair of the US-India Caucus, has previously emphasized India’s crucial role in America’s strategic framework.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | The bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz begins at Blair House in Washington, DC. EAM Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval are also in the meeting. (Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/zG83CwKC6c — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

In a prior meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in December last year, Waltz had reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between India and the United States. This meeting is expected to cover various geopolitical and security issues, focusing on regional stability and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

#WATCH | US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz arrives at Blair House in Washington, DC, for a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/WuUKaABGOs — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

Engagement with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Another major event on PM Modi’s agenda is his meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk, who has also been appointed as a special US government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is expected to discuss collaboration opportunities with the Indian government.

According to sources cited by Reuters, discussions between Modi and Musk could include Starlink’s proposed expansion into India’s satellite broadband market. Starlink, a division of SpaceX, had previously faced regulatory hurdles in India, including the seizure of two of its devices—one in a conflict zone and another during an anti-smuggling operation. However, Starlink’s potential entry into India remains a subject of speculation.

While it remains uncertain if Tesla’s plans to enter the Indian market will be discussed, sources indicate that PM Modi and Musk are likely to explore increasing the procurement of electric vehicle components from India, thereby strengthening India’s position in the global EV supply chain.

Discussion with Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet with Vivek Ramaswamy, a prominent Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader. Ramaswamy, who initially ran for the US presidency before withdrawing from the race, has been vocal about his support for Donald Trump. He previously referred to Trump as the “best president of the 21st century” and later endorsed him.

Ramaswamy’s growing influence in American conservative politics makes this meeting significant, as discussions could revolve around US-India economic ties and fostering greater opportunities for Indian businesses and entrepreneurs in the US.

PM Modi’s Arrival in the US and Warm Reception

Upon his arrival in Washington, DC, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other senior officials. This marks PM Modi’s first visit to the US since Donald Trump assumed office for a second term.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the visit, PM Modi took to social media, stating, “Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet.”

Strengthening India-US Relations

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi emphasized that this trip would serve as an opportunity to build upon the successes achieved during his first term and develop a comprehensive agenda for further strengthening India-US relations. He highlighted key areas of collaboration, including technology, defense, trade, and energy security.

Reflecting on his past interactions with President Trump, PM Modi stated, “Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”

He further added, “This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world.”