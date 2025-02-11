PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

PM Modi met US VP JD Vance in Paris ahead of his Washington visit, while Trump’s new steel tariffs raise trade concerns for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance in Paris during a dinner hosted for world leaders attending the AI Action Summit. This informal interaction marked Modi’s first engagement with a member of the Trump administration ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A video shared by French President Emmanuel Macron showed Modi congratulating Vance on the Republican Party’s victory in the US presidential election. “Congratulations. Great, great victory,” Modi told Vance, who responded warmly, “Thank you so much. So nice to see you.”

The AI Action Summit, co-chaired by Modi and Macron, brought together key global figures, including Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. The meeting between Modi and Vance was planned shortly before the prime minister’s arrival in Paris and served as an introductory engagement before Modi’s more detailed discussions with President Donald Trump later in the week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi is set to travel to the US on Wednesday after concluding bilateral discussions with Macron in Marseille. The two leaders are expected to inaugurate a new Indian consulate and explore collaborations in artificial intelligence and civil nuclear energy.

Modi and Trump, who shared a strong diplomatic rapport during Trump’s first term, are set to meet on Thursday. Ahead of his departure for the two-nation visit, Modi expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting with “my friend” Trump. He emphasized the significance of strengthening India-US ties in areas such as technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience.

However, Modi’s visit coincides with Trump’s announcement of fresh trade tariffs, including a 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports. The move is expected to escalate global trade tensions, impacting major exporters such as Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea.

The Indian Steel Association has voiced strong concerns over the tariffs, warning that the decision could disrupt global markets. According to the association, the new US tariffs could slash Indian steel exports to the US by 85%, leading to a surplus that may flood India’s domestic market.

As Modi prepares to meet Trump, the trade dispute and its implications for India’s steel industry could become a crucial point of discussion between the two leaders.

ALSO READ: What Does China-US Tariff War Mean For Vehicles With Larger Engines