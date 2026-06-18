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Home > World News > PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine

PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Évian, France, where leaders reaffirmed support for Ukraine, announced new defence measures, and vowed tougher sanctions on Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image: X/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 00:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the G7 summit in Évian, France, in a key bilateral engagement that came as world leaders renewed their support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval joined the meeting, underscoring India’s continued diplomatic engagement on major global issues.

Modi And Zelenskyy Meet On G7 Sidelines

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The meeting took place against the backdrop of fresh commitments from G7 leaders to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities and to increase pressure on Russia through expanded sanctions. While details of the bilateral discussions were not immediately disclosed, the interaction highlighted continued high-level engagement between India and Ukraine during a critical phase of the conflict.

G7 Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Ukraine

In a formal declaration issued during the summit, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 pledged continued backing for Ukraine and praised the country’s resilience in the face of prolonged hostilities.

‘We, the Heads of State and Government of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose vital infrastructure and cultural heritage are under attack. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and the progress it has made on the front lines in recent months, and we emphasise that there is now renewed momentum,’ the statement read.

The G7 leaders agreed to expand support by providing additional air defence systems, interceptors, and long-range ammunition. They also backed new licensing measures intended to help Ukraine increase domestic military production. In addition, the group pledged continued assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s energy sector and help the country prepare for the challenges of the upcoming winter.

Tougher Sanctions On Russia And Focus on Peace

The leaders also committed to intensifying sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sectors as part of broader efforts to increase economic pressure on Moscow.

Welcoming the announcement of a peace deal between the United States and Iran, the G7 said it remained committed to advancing meaningful efforts aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

(Inputs From ANI)

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PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine
Tags: Ajit DovalG7 LeadersG7 Summit 2026india-ukraineInternational Relationsnarendra modirussia sanctionss. jaishankarUkraine Air DefenceUkraine Russia WarUkraine Supportvolodymyr zelenskyyWorld news

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PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine
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