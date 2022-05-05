Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with freshly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss a variety of bilateral matters such as defense, space, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people ties, as well as regional and global challenges

India and France reiterated their commitment to forging one of the most important strategic alliances in the Indo-Pacific region for promoting peace, stability, and prosperity.

“They share a vision of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, based on a commitment to international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and a region free of coercion, tensions, and conflicts,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a joint statement following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

Defense and security, commerce, investment, connectivity, health, and sustainability are all elements of the Indo-French Indo-Pacific cooperation.

Aside from bilateral collaboration, India and France will continue to create new ties with like-minded countries in the area and within regional organizations in a variety of formats.

During France’s chairmanship of the EU Council in February 2022, the inaugural Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum was held in Paris. On the basis of the EU Strategy for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, the Forum launched an ambitious agenda at the EU level.

India and France reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the India-EU Strategic Partnership and expressed their eagerness to collaborate closely on the execution of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the agreements reached at the India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in Porto in May 2021.

Both parties praised the recent establishment of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, which would promote high-level coordination on strategic trade, technology, and security issues, as well as the resumption of discussions on India-EU Trade, Investment, and Geographical Indicators Agreements.

India and France both expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and violations of human rights, urging for an inclusive and representative administration.

Following meetings between the two countries during PM Modi’s tour, the two countries “reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan,” according to a joint press statement.

On the final phase of his three-day European tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Wednesday and was greeted enthusiastically by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.