Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Nepal in order to strengthen ties with its neighbour. According to reports, Modi’s visit is expected to boost the trade relations and rail network between the two countries. PM Modi on his first day visited Janakpur to offer prayers at Janaki temple and later told the locals that India-Nepal ties are historic and both the countries have similar strengths, desires, aspirations and more.

Just a few months after Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli visited India, PM Modi is also on a 2-day visit to Nepal to strengthen ties with India’s neighbour. The visit by Prime Minister Modi is expected to boost the proposed amendment of the archaic bilateral Treaty of Transit. Notably, this treaty was signed in the year 1999 to ease Nepal trading with the third world countries. Speaking to media, a government official said, “We are going to look at the changes that Nepal wants in the Transit Treaty and also what we want and document these. We are not looking to complete the process of the amendment during the visit. It will be the start of a process”.

India’s ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri reportedly said that this visit will also expedite the building of a railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu to integrate Nepal’s railway network with India’s large network. Not only that, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Arun-III hydroelectric project which will produce as much as 900 MW of electricity. This surplus electricity will be exported to India from Dhalkebar in Nepal to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Reportedly, security has been beefed up at the site of the project after a bomb exploded a few days back. Police are yet to identify the people who had planted the bomb.

On Friday morning after reaching Nepal, PM Modi offered prayers at the Janaki temple in Janakpur. Moreover, the locals in the regions gifted the Prime Minister a traditional Mathilli kurta.

While addressing the residents of Nepal, PM Modi stated that Indo-Nepalese friendship is very special and the ties date back to Tretayuga, Vedic times. He further stated that Ramayana circuit will boost cultural ties between India and Nepal. “India-Nepal ties are historic. We are similar in many ways; our strength, desires, aspirations are all same. Without Nepal India’s faith, history is incomplete”, he added.

Notably, this is the Indian prime minister’s third visit to the Himalayan kingdom since he came to power in 2014. PM Modi and Nepalese PM Oli flagged off the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus service earlier today. The two countries seek to reset India-Nepal ties, PM Modi will aim at pushing for development projects between both the nations.

