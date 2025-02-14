PM Modi On Illegal Immigration: Commitment To Repatriation And Anti-Trafficking Measures

During his bilateral talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of illegal immigration, emphasizing India’s commitment to taking back verified immigrants and dismantling human trafficking networks.

During his bilateral talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of illegal immigration, emphasizing India’s commitment to taking back verified immigrants and dismantling human trafficking networks. The discussion comes at a crucial time when several Indian nationals who had entered the U.S. illegally have been deported back to India in recent months. Modi’s remarks highlighted the socio-economic struggles of these migrants and stressed the need for global cooperation to combat trafficking.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recent Deportations of Indian Immigrants from the U.S.

The U.S. has ramped up its crackdown on illegal immigration, leading to the deportation of several Indian nationals in recent months. Many of these individuals had crossed into the U.S. through irregular routes, often paying human traffickers large sums to facilitate their journey. The deportations have drawn attention to the growing issue of illegal migration from India, particularly from states like Punjab and Gujarat, where economic distress has pushed people to seek better opportunities abroad.

Repatriation of Verified Immigrants

In response to these developments, PM Modi assured that India would take back individuals identified as verified Indian nationals. He noted that many of these migrants come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and were misled by traffickers who promised them better lives abroad. His statement reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of its citizens and addressing the root causes of illegal migration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi expressed concern that many of these migrants had been tricked into making dangerous journeys under false promises. He stressed that such individuals should not be treated as criminals but as victims of trafficking and fraudulent schemes. He also called for stronger measures to prevent further exploitation and ensure their rehabilitation upon return.

Crackdown on Human Trafficking Networks

A major focus of Modi’s statement was his government’s determination to dismantle human trafficking networks that facilitate illegal migration. He assured that India would strengthen legal frameworks and international cooperation to target these networks, preventing further exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

Dismantling the Ecosystem of Illegal Migration

Beyond targeting traffickers, PM Modi emphasized the importance of eliminating the broader system that enables illegal immigration. He pledged India’s support in global initiatives aimed at shutting down these networks and ensuring a structured and lawful migration process.

India-U.S. Cooperation on Immigration Policies

Modi’s remarks came as part of broader discussions with Trump on border security and migration challenges faced by both nations. As the U.S. continues to tighten its immigration policies, India’s commitment to repatriation and anti-trafficking measures strengthens bilateral cooperation on global migration issues. The discussion signals a step toward more structured migration policies and better coordination between the two nations in tackling illegal immigration.

Read More : Trump Pushes Putin Talks, Wants Russia Back In G7 To End Ukraine War