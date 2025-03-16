PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only Way?

PM Modi urges Russia & Ukraine to hold direct talks, stating peace won't come from war. He emphasizes India’s stance for diplomacy, not neutrality, on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war lies in diplomacy, not warfare. In a candid discussion on American podcaster Lex Fridman’s show, Modi emphasized that true peace can only be achieved when both nations come together for direct negotiations.

“I have a close relationship with both Russia and Ukraine. I can tell President Putin that this is not the time for war, and I can also tell President Zelensky that no matter how many allies stand with you, a solution will never be found on the battlefield,” Modi stated.

Call for Diplomacy Over Conflict

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has continued for nearly three years, has led to global disruptions in food, fuel, and fertilizer supplies. Modi underlined the suffering caused by the prolonged conflict and urged both sides to seize the current opportunity for peace talks.

“Earlier, peace talks were difficult, but the situation today presents an opportunity for meaningful and productive discussions between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

India’s Stance: Supporting Peace, Not Neutrality

Modi firmly stated that India is not neutral in the conflict but is actively advocating for peace. He stressed that the global community must unite in pursuit of ending hostilities.

“The world has suffered enough. The Global South has also borne the brunt of this war. As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral—I take a stance, and that stance is peace,” Modi declared.

His comments highlight India’s diplomatic approach, urging direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv instead of relying solely on discussions with allied nations.

