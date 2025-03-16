Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only Way?

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only Way?

PM Modi urges Russia & Ukraine to hold direct talks, stating peace won't come from war. He emphasizes India’s stance for diplomacy, not neutrality, on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only Way?


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war lies in diplomacy, not warfare. In a candid discussion on American podcaster Lex Fridman’s show, Modi emphasized that true peace can only be achieved when both nations come together for direct negotiations.

“I have a close relationship with both Russia and Ukraine. I can tell President Putin that this is not the time for war, and I can also tell President Zelensky that no matter how many allies stand with you, a solution will never be found on the battlefield,” Modi stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Call for Diplomacy Over Conflict

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has continued for nearly three years, has led to global disruptions in food, fuel, and fertilizer supplies. Modi underlined the suffering caused by the prolonged conflict and urged both sides to seize the current opportunity for peace talks.

“Earlier, peace talks were difficult, but the situation today presents an opportunity for meaningful and productive discussions between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Stance: Supporting Peace, Not Neutrality

Modi firmly stated that India is not neutral in the conflict but is actively advocating for peace. He stressed that the global community must unite in pursuit of ending hostilities.

“The world has suffered enough. The Global South has also borne the brunt of this war. As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral—I take a stance, and that stance is peace,” Modi declared.

His comments highlight India’s diplomatic approach, urging direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv instead of relying solely on discussions with allied nations.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump

Filed under

Lex Fridman Podcast PM Modi Russia Ukraine War

newsx

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey
newsx

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!
newsx

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says
newsx

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman...
newsx

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders
newsx

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won’t End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman Podcast

PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP’s Success In Lex Fridman...

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

‘World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

Entertainment

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips