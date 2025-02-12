Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

On the final day of his France visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars at Marseille’s Mazargues Cemetery. He also recalled Veer Savarkar’s daring 1910 escape attempt from British custody.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

On the final day of his France visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars at Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille


On the final day of his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, paid homage to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and World War II at the historic Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille. Many Indian soldiers who served during the wars are commemorated at the site.

Honoring Indian Soldiers

During his visit, PM Modi laid floral tributes at the cemetery, underscoring the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in global conflicts.

“President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago. This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages. I will also pay homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in the First and Second World Wars,” he wrote earlier in the day on X.

Remembering Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt From Marseille

Marseille holds special significance in India’s independence movement, as it was the site of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s daring escape attempt from British custody in 1910. Reflecting on this historical moment, PM Modi shared a post on X, stating, “In India’s quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”

Savarkar attempted to escape on July 8, 1910, by slipping out of a porthole of the British ship HMS Morea and swimming to the shore. However, he was soon captured by French authorities and handed back to British officials.

Savarkar’s Connection With Marseille

According to the government website amritmahotsav.nic.in, “Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial, off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.”

The website further states, “He was arrested at Marseilles by the British Police. The French government protested against this arrest on French soil to the Hague International Court. This brought Veer Savarkar and other Indian freedom fighters to prominence throughout the world.”

Strengthening India-France Relations

As part of his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille, a move aimed at enhancing diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations. The consulate is expected to play a key role in fostering stronger people-to-people connections.

The visit marks another milestone in India-France relations, blending historical remembrance with a vision for deeper bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

Also Read: PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: Veer Savarkar Connection and Why This French City Is Important for India

