Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi Praises President Biden’s Hospitality, ‘Warmth’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware, stating that it "touched my heart."

PM Modi Praises President Biden’s Hospitality, ‘Warmth’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware, stating that it “touched my heart.”

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi emphasised that the honour bestowed upon him is not just his own, but also belongs to 1.4 billion Indians and the millions of Indians living abroad

“I salute you all, the Indian diaspora. Wherever I go in the world, I hear praise for the Indian community from every leader. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home in Delaware, and his warmth and hospitality touched my heart. This honour belongs to 1.4 billion Indians, it’s your honour, your achievement, and the honour of the millions of Indians living here. I express my gratitude to President Biden and to all of you,” said PM Modi.

MUST READ | India’s Namaste Has Gone Global: PM Modi Tells Diaspora In New York

Further, PM Modi also spoke on India’s general elections held earlier this year and stated that “the recent elections in India were the largest in human history.”

“Friends, 2024 is a crucial year for the world. On one hand, there’s conflict and tension between nations, while on the other hand, many countries are celebrating democracy. India and the US stand together in this celebration of democracy, with elections happening in America and having taken place in India. The recent elections in India were the largest in human history. Just imagine, more voters than the total population of America, and even more than the entire population of Europe. So many people cast their votes in India,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from September 21-23. As PM Modi entered the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island today, he greeted the Indian diaspora, with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States.

On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

ALSO READ | Collaboration Is Essential For Cure Of Cervical Cancer: PM Modi In US

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Joe biden Latest PM Modi News PM Modi PM Modi In New York

Also Read

PM Modi In New York: I Have Always Understood Diaspora’s Abilities

PM Modi In New York: I Have Always Understood Diaspora’s Abilities

India’s Namaste Has Gone Global: PM Modi Tells Diaspora In New York

India’s Namaste Has Gone Global: PM Modi Tells Diaspora In New York

Collaboration Is Essential For Cure Of Cervical Cancer: PM Modi In US

Collaboration Is Essential For Cure Of Cervical Cancer: PM Modi In US

Parliament Panel Receives 120 Million Responses On Waqf Bill

Parliament Panel Receives 120 Million Responses On Waqf Bill

Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Support Wayanad’s Tourism Revival

Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Support Wayanad’s Tourism Revival

Entertainment

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox