PM Modi Praises President Biden’s Hospitality, ‘Warmth’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware, stating that it “touched my heart.”

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi emphasised that the honour bestowed upon him is not just his own, but also belongs to 1.4 billion Indians and the millions of Indians living abroad

“I salute you all, the Indian diaspora. Wherever I go in the world, I hear praise for the Indian community from every leader. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home in Delaware, and his warmth and hospitality touched my heart. This honour belongs to 1.4 billion Indians, it’s your honour, your achievement, and the honour of the millions of Indians living here. I express my gratitude to President Biden and to all of you,” said PM Modi.

Further, PM Modi also spoke on India’s general elections held earlier this year and stated that “the recent elections in India were the largest in human history.”

“Friends, 2024 is a crucial year for the world. On one hand, there’s conflict and tension between nations, while on the other hand, many countries are celebrating democracy. India and the US stand together in this celebration of democracy, with elections happening in America and having taken place in India. The recent elections in India were the largest in human history. Just imagine, more voters than the total population of America, and even more than the entire population of Europe. So many people cast their votes in India,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from September 21-23. As PM Modi entered the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island today, he greeted the Indian diaspora, with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States.

On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI)