PM Modi Prays At Sri Lanka’s Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple; Launches Key Projects

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, where he offered prayers at one of the holiest Buddhist sites in the world. He was joined by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on this deeply symbolic visit to the ancient city, which lies around 200 kilometers from Colombo.

PM Modi visited the famous Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka and offered prayers at one of the holiest Buddhist sites


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, where he offered prayers at one of the holiest Buddhist sites in the world. He was joined by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on this deeply symbolic visit to the ancient city, which lies around 200 kilometers from Colombo.

The Prime Minister also received blessings from the head monk of the shrine, marking a moment of peace and reverence in his diplomatic tour.

A Message of Peace and Spiritual Continuity

The visit was both personal and profound for the Indian leader. Modi shared his thoughts on social media following his prayer at the shrine.

“Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It’s a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism,” he said.

“It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us,” he added.

The Bodhi tree at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple holds immense cultural and historical value. It is believed to have grown from a sapling of the original Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India—where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

The sapling was brought to Sri Lanka over 2,300 years ago by Theri Sanghamitta, the daughter of Indian Emperor Ashoka. Since then, the tree has remained a sacred link between India and Sri Lanka, symbolising their long-standing religious and cultural connection.

Launch of Two Major India-Assisted Railway Projects

While in Anuradhapura, Modi and Dissanayake also inaugurated two railway projects supported by India. These infrastructure projects aim to improve transportation and boost economic connectivity in the region.

The projects are part of a broader effort by India to support Sri Lanka’s development through both financial assistance and technical expertise.

Defence Pact Signals Stronger Strategic Ties

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday after completing his official engagements in Thailand. On Saturday, he held extensive talks with President Dissanayake on a range of issues including defence, energy cooperation, and digital infrastructure.

These discussions led to over 10 key outcomes, including seven formal agreements that strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

One of the most notable developments from the talks was the signing of a defence pact, signaling a significant boost in India-Sri Lanka strategic ties—nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) episode.

Both countries also agreed to develop the eastern port city of Trincomalee as an energy hub, involving a trilateral partnership that includes the United Arab Emirates.

Cooperation in Energy and Digital Connectivity

In addition to the defence and energy partnerships, the leaders signed a pact focused on power grid connectivity, aiming to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries.

These agreements represent a shared vision for regional growth and sustainability, grounded in mutual respect and long-term partnership.

A Visit Rooted in Culture, Driven by Progress

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi was more than a religious gesture—it reflected the strong cultural ties and mutual respect that define India-Sri Lanka relations.

At the same time, the signing of development-focused agreements showed a commitment to working together on issues that matter to both countries—defence, economy, and public welfare.

“May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us,” the Prime Minister said, leaving behind a message of peace, unity, and purpose.

