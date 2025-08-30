LIVE TV
PM Modi Reveals How He Will Remember His Japan Visit: 'I Thank PM Ishiba…'

PM Modi Reveals How He Will Remember His Japan Visit: ‘I Thank PM Ishiba…’

PM Modi's visit to Japan was his eighth since taking office in 2014, marking an important milestone in India-Japan relations.

PM Modi (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 13:53:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday, describing it as “productive” and highlighting the positive outcomes achieved during his engagements.

He expressed gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the warmth extended to him during the visit.

In a post on X, he said, “This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth.”

PM Modi’s visit to Japan was his eighth since taking office in 2014, marking an important milestone in India-Japan relations.

PM Modi and PM Ishiba reviewed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, focusing on defence, security, trade, economy, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Japan has announced a decade-long investment plan worth $68 billion in India, with discussions on cooperation in critical areas such as semiconductors, rare earths, and clean energy.

The two leaders explored Tokyo’s participation in India’s bullet train project, including the potential procurement of E10 bullet trains for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

PM Modi and PM Ishiba visited a semiconductor factory in Sendai, discussing potential collaboration between India and Japan in semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.

PM Modi attended a luncheon with the Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, Murai, the Chairman of JR East, Fukazawa, the President of Tokyo Electron, Kawai, and the President of Tohoku University, Tomunaga.

Japan’s Prime Minister also attended the event.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, “A luncheon welcoming the Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, Murai, the Chairman of JR East, Fukazawa, the President of Tokyo Electron, Kawai, and the President of Tohoku University, Tomunaga.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai on Saturday morning, where he was greeted with great fervour by the locals and Indian community members upon his arrival.

People from all walks of life erupted into joyous chants to welcome PM Modi by saying, “Welcome to Japan, Modi San!”

PM Modi expressed happiness and greeted them warmly.

He also interacted with the children who were among the scores of people lined up to welcome PM Modi enthusiastically.
Ishiba accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bullet train to reach Sendai.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the Indian train drivers.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, “Greetings with the Indian train drivers currently training at JR East.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai city, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday, where he will visit key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing site.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship.

He was on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NewsX staff and is published from ANI)

Tags: japan pm modi Shigeru Ishiba

