Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has wished Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin an early recovery from coronavirus and said India is with its ‘close friend’ Russia in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted that his best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. India stands with its close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

After British PM Boris Johnson, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin has become the second world leader to test positive for coronavirus. Mishustin announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus in a video conference with President Vladimir Putin. He said that he will practice self isolation but will stay in touch with the cabinet on key policy issues. Mishustin also urged everyone to take the threat of coronavirus seriously.

Until his recovery, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will perform his duties. Wishing him an early recovery and good health, Putin said on the conference that what happened to him can happen to anyone. It is impossible to avoid communication while drafting decision, no matter how much you limit contacts.

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Russian’s PM spokesperson Boris Belyakov said that Mikhail Mishustin restricted his interactions with people to video calls during the pandemic. The limited number of people who were in touch with him will now be quarantined and tested for coronavirus. In Russia, the number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 106K, including 11,619 recoveries and 1,073 deaths.

Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with deputy prime ministers on additional measures to ensure economic development during the #coronavirus, to support families with children, and individual programmes for the development of the regions for 2020–2024 https://t.co/fyVYckB6CS pic.twitter.com/0BBvOVuit3 — Government of Russia (@GovernmentRF) April 20, 2020

