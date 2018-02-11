Apart from his hard decisions taken for the development of the country PM Modi is said to be one person who always brings out the patriotism among the crowd gathered to hear him. In his 10 minutes long speech, PM Modi also highlighted India's jump in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100. He stated that the country was not happy with this and wants to achieve more.

India is one country which has its roots and its citizens in almost all the countries across the globe. India, falls under the list of those countries which are being perceived to be one of the major superpowers in the coming times. Apart from Indian’s popularity, its current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is also said to be one of the most powerful political leaders in the world. Apart from his hard decisions taken for the development of the country PM Modi is said to be one person who always brings out the patriotism of the crowd gathered to hear him.

While taking the podium at Dubai Opera House in Abu Dabhi, PM Modi thanked the Gulf countries for providing a home-like environment to all the 30 lakh Indians staying away from their homes. However, the highlight of his speech remained ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans which were raised by the people soon after PM Modi took to stage. Reports suggest that this is not the first time that PM Modi had invoked the patriotism among the Indians on a foreign stage.

PM Modi who was in UAE to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple project, thanked the Highness Crown Price on behalf of 125 crore Indians for temple construction. PM Modi said that he would like to thank him for the construction of grand temple. He further added, “I assure you that we will work together to bring to reality the dreams you see, here and in India.”

In his 10 minutes long speech, PM Modi also highlighted India’s jump in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100. He stated that the country was not happy with this and wants to achieve more. He said, “We will do whatever it takes to achieve it”. Soon after PM Modi concluded his speech in UAE, the crowd was heard chanting ‘Modi Modi’.