PM Modi Speaks Bhojpuri In Mauritius, Says ‘Makhana Will Soon Be A Global Snack’

While on his visit to Mauritius on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful Bihari diaspora in the island nation and declared his love for Makhana, the favorite snack from Bihar.

With a smile, PM Modi recited a line in Bhojpuri and forecasted that Makhana would become a global food favorite soon. “Everyone is discussing Bihar’s Makhana. The day is not distant when Makhana will be on the world menu,” he added, evoking great applause from the audience in Port Louis.

Reviving the Nalanda spirit

PM Modi also discussed the strong emotional connection that the Bihari community in Mauritius feels with their state of origin. He mentioned the historic Nalanda University in Bihar, an epitome of India’s rich education heritage. “While most parts of the world were distant from education, there was a global institution like Nalanda in India, in Bihar,” Modi said, pointing to his government’s initiative to bring back the Nalanda spirit by re-opening Nalanda University. The prime minister stressed the role of education and knowledge in determining global advancement.

Mauritius: A ‘Mini India’

Terming Mauritius as a mini melting pot of different communities, PM Modi fondly referred to the island nation as a “Mini India.” He said that most of the ancestors of the people hailed from different regions of India, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Here, our ancestors from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and from many parts of India came and settled. Mini India exists in Mauritius,” Modi said. He also welcomed the presence of Hindi songs and Bollywood music in major tourist spots all over the island.

As a gesture of respect for the people of Mauritius, PM Modi gifted holy water from the Maha Kumbh Mela of Uttar Pradesh to the people of Mauritius, explaining that it represented prosperity and unity. “I have brought the holy water of the holy confluence to my family members in Mauritius who were not able to participate in this Maha Kumbh of unity,” Modi explained, hoping the waters would usher economic prosperity in the island nation.

