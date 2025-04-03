PM Modi, Thai PM Shinawatra Hold Talks to Strengthen Strategic Partnership, Sign Key MoUs

As a gesture to further deepen the close civilizational ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister offered sending Lord Buddha's Relics excavated from Gujarat to Thailand, for people to pay their respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra held bilateral talks on Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen political exchanges, defence and security partnership and strategic engagement between the two countries.

They also underlined the need to enhance connectivity, health, science and technology, start-up, innovation, digital, education, culture and tourism collaborations.

On arrival at the Government House, the Prime Minister was received by the Thailand Prime Minister.

This was their second meeting. Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of ASEAN related Summit in Vientiane in October 2024.

The two leaders reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand.

“They discussed ways to further strengthen political exchanges, defence and security partnership, strategic engagement, trade and investment and people-to-people ties. While doing so, they underlined the need to enhance connectivity, health, science & technology, start-up, innovation, digital, education, culture and tourism collaborations,” a MEA release said.

“They also discussed ways to deepen cooperation for countering transnational organised crimes including human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and cyber scams,” it added.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on global issues and discussed ways of forging closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional and multilateral fora, including BIMSTEC, ASEAN and Mekong Ganga Cooperation.

The two leaders witnessed exchange of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. They also witnessed exchange of MoUs in the fields of : handlooms and handicraft; digital technologies; Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); and maritime heritage. Both leaders also welcomed the establishment of an India-Thailand Consular Dialogue, which will further facilitate people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Thai government released a special postage stamp depicting 18th century Ramayana mural paintings to mark Prime Minister’s visit.

Underlining the close cultural and religious connections between the two countries, Prime Minister was presented a special edition of Buddhist holy scriptures TI-PITAKA in Pali by Prime Minister Shinawatra.

As a gesture to further deepen the close civilizational ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister offered sending Lord Buddha’s Relics excavated from Gujarat to Thailand, for people to pay their respect.

Last year, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and two of his disciples had travelled from India to Thailand, and over 4 million people had paid their respects.

India and Thailand are maritime neighbours with shared civilizational bonds underpinned by cultural, linguistic and religious ties, including those of Ramayana and Buddhism.

“India’s relations with Thailand are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific,” the release said.

“Sustained interactions between the two countries have led to a robust and multifaceted relationship based on age-old ties and shared interests,” it added.

(Inputs from ANI)

