PM Modi Thanks Trump For Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition, Talks On Trade Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for approving the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana to India. The announcement was made during their bilateral discussions, where both leaders also addressed key trade disparities between the two nations.

Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Step Towards Justice

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has been wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the planning of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. His extradition marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.

Confirming the decision, Trump stated, “Tahawwur Rana will be going back,” signaling the U.S.’s commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with India. The extradition is expected to strengthen bilateral security ties and reaffirm the shared commitment of both nations to combat terrorism.

PM Modi’s Response: Acknowledging U.S. Support

PM Modi thanked Trump for his decision, emphasizing that bringing Rana to India was essential for justice and counterterrorism efforts. Modi reiterated India’s stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in tackling terror networks.

Addressing Trade Disparities

Alongside discussions on security and extradition, Modi and Trump also addressed economic relations between India and the U.S. Trump acknowledged existing trade disparities and expressed his intent to resolve them.

“We will address disparities in trade relations,” Trump said, indicating a willingness to work toward a more balanced trade partnership. This statement comes as both countries look to strengthen economic ties, enhance market access, and reduce tariff-related conflicts.

Strengthening India-U.S. Partnership

The meeting between Modi and Trump underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the U.S. Beyond trade and security, both leaders have continuously worked toward enhancing cooperation in defense, technology, and global economic growth.

The extradition of Rana and the discussions on trade relations signal a positive shift in bilateral ties, reinforcing shared goals of security, stability, and economic progress. As both nations move forward, these engagements are expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration on multiple fronts.