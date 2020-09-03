US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a keynote address to the 3rd leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) today.

Expressing gratitude, Mukesh Aghi, the President of USISPF said that they are honored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the time to address the USISPF annual summit. He further said that this highlights the importance of US-India relations during the current tense environment.

He went on to say that this partnership is beneficial for both nations and depends mutually on geopolitics, trade, culture, diplomacy and scientific advancements. The aggressive and assertive policies of China provides an additional window for both countries to collaborate and enforce the international rule of law.

I will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges': PM Modi on his address at 3rd Annual Leadership Summit of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum tonight at 9 PM IST pic.twitter.com/T1gWojr5qp — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister or External Affairs, participated in the meeting on Monday alongside US Vice President Mike Pence. Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Minister of Railways and Industry were also present at the summit on Tuesday.

The summit aims to indicate key areas of mutual cooperation such as trade and industry, energy generation, global supply chains, scientific and technological collaboration and medicine and healthcare. The summit has been titled as “US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges”.

