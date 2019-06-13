The 19th SCO summit is scheduled to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A China-led grouping, SCO is an 8-member economic and security block in which India and Pakistan were inducted in 2017.

PM Modi will reach Bishkek this afternoon for his first multilateral visit after being elected Prime Minister for the second tenure. Apart from attending several bilateral meetings, he will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his meeting with the Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also reach on thursday for the SCO summit.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had met last year for the informal Wuhan Summit, post the India-China standoff at Doklam. The Wuhan summit helped in easing out border tensions between the two countries. This year President Xi Jinping is expected to come to India for the second round of informal summit.

Before his departure, Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the importance of SCO in promoting political, multilateral, security interactions and relations among people in the region.

After the SCO Summit, I shall be holding extensive talks with President Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic as a part of a bilateral visit. I will jointly address the first meeting of India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, an endeavour to promote commercial linkages between our nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2019

The agenda of the summit will be around the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, said PM in his statement. PM Modi also highlighted the historical and civilizational ties between India and the Kyrgyz Republic, sharing warm and affectionate ties with each other since the very beginning.

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov and Prime Minister Modi will also jointly address the first India-Kyrgyz meeting of the Business Forum.

Earlier Modi had invited Kyrgyz President, along with BIMSTEC leaders and Mauritius Prime Minister to his oath taking ceremony, signifying the importance of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy and how much interest it pays for establishing warm and cordial relations with the neighbouring countries.

