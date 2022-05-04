During his three-day tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark today before flying to Paris to meet newly re-elected President

During his three-day tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark today before flying to Paris to meet newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the attendees include, Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The second India-Nordic summit in Denmark will follow up on the first summit held in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018.

Addressing his visit to Denmark, Prime Minister Modi said “The Summit will focus on topics such as post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.”

Following the summit, Prime Minister May is expected to fly to Paris for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, France’s newly re-elected President.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has attended bilateral meetings with the leaders of Germany and Denmark, as well as addressed Indian diaspora events in both Berlin and Copenhagen, during his current visit.

During his tour to Germany and Denmark, Prime Minister Modi met with business leaders in both countries.

However, on Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Berlin and conducted bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before attending the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

India and Germany signed a total of nine agreements, including a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, in which Germany promised to provide India with an advance commitment of 10 billion euros in new and additional developmental assistance until 2030.

Modi also spoke to the Indian community in Berlin on his government’s accomplishments, particularly in the field of merging technology and governance.

The two leaders then spoke at a joint press conference, where a number of agreements were formally signed between the two countries, including a Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of skill development, vocational education, and entrepreneurship, and the start of a ministerial-level energy policy dialogue.

Furthermore, nine agreements were exchanged between the two countries.

According to MEA statement, the event drew around 1000 members of the Indian community in Denmark, including students, researchers, professionals, and business people.