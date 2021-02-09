Having completed a large number of development projects in Afghanistan, India continues to help the conflict-ridden nation in the direction of developing it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani are scheduled to hold summit-level talks today. As per sources, Shehtoot Dam agreement is likely to be signed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold summit-level talks with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today. Sources suggest that India and Afghanistan are expected to sign an agreement on Shehtoot Dam today that will make clean drinking water accessible to over 2 million citizens of Kabul, the water can also be used by the people for irrigation practices.

India has pledged to help in Afghanistan’s development and has already committed $80 million worth projects to the landlocked nation. India has committed about 150 development projects in Afghanistan so far, Shehtoot Dam will be built on the Kabul river basin.

Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar announced in November 2020 that India will build Shehtoot Dam on the Kabul river basin. Having completed a large number of development projects in Afghanistan, India continues to help the conflict-ridden nation in the direction of developing it.

India had constructed a 218 km road starting from Delaram to Zaranj along the Iranian border to provide alternative connectivity for Afghan through Iran. India also built the Salma Dam and the Afghan Parliament building that was inaugurated in 2015.

