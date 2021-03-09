Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurate the 'Maitri Setu' (bridge) on March 9. This bridge connects India and Bangladesh across the Feni River. The river flows between Tripura and Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ (bridge). This bridge connects India and Bangladesh across the Feni River. This details came from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). During the program, the PMO said he would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maitri Setu Bridge’ between India and Bangladesh via video conference on March 9 at 12 p.m. The ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge spread over the river Feni. The river flows between the Indian state of Tripura and the Bangladeshi state of Bangladesh. The bridge is the sign of India and Bangladesh’s growing bilateral ties and friendly relations.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 9th March, the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh along with a series of development works for Tripura would be inaugurated. These works will have a positive impact on the development trajectory of Tripura. https://t.co/1jtNaor3oo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

According to the statement, the project was completed at a cost of Rs 133 crore by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Sabroom in India and Ramgarh in Bangladesh are connected by a 1.9-kilometer bridge. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for an integrated check post in the Sabroom.

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2021: High stakes battle from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu

According to the announcement, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Agartala Smart City Mission’s integrated command and control center. The Agartala Smart City Mission is carrying out the project, which will cost about Rs 96 crore.

The Prime Minister would also lay the cornerstone for the construction of multi-level car parking and commercial space in the old motor stand. It is expected to cost about Rs 200 crore to build. In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the current two-lane road from Lichubagan to the airport to four lanes.

Also Read: Ancient port city of Korkai to be excavated after 52 years