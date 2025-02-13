PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk In Washington Tonight Ahead Of Talks With Trump

The meeting comes nearly a decade after PM Modi’s 2015 visit to Tesla’s San Jose facility, where Elon Musk personally gave him a tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House tonight, ahead of his bilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting is expected to focus on investment, technology collaboration, and policy discussions on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and space technology.

The meeting comes nearly a decade after Modi’s 2015 visit to Tesla’s San Jose facility, where Musk personally gave him a tour. Musk, who was previously aligned with the Democratic Party, has since emerged as a key ally of President Trump and now oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal body focused on cutting regulations and streamlining governance.

A U.S. official told IANS that discussions between Modi and Musk will likely cover Starlink’s expansion into India, AI policy, and Tesla’s potential investment in the country. The electric vehicle giant has long expressed interest in entering the Indian market, but high import duties and regulatory challenges have delayed its plans.

PM Modi’s Washington Visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night and is staying at Blair House, the official guest residence for visiting dignitaries. His visit comes at a time when the U.S. is facing trade tensions, mass deportations of illegal immigrants, and diplomatic challenges in the Middle East.

Later tonight, Modi will also meet Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies. The meeting is expected to focus on U.S.-India business ties and investment opportunities.

Modi-Trump Bilateral Talks on 13 February

Modi’s official talks with President Donald Trump are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, February 13. The discussions are expected to cover:

Trade and Investment: Tariff reductions in key sectors such as electronics and medical equipment.

Energy Cooperation: Potential agreements on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to India.

Defense Procurement: Discussions on combat vehicles and advanced military technology.

Counter-Terrorism and Cybersecurity: Enhancing intelligence-sharing and security cooperation.

Following the talks, both leaders will hold a joint press conference, after which President Trump will host a state dinner in Modi’s honor.

High-Profile Diplomatic Engagement

Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk and President Trump is being seen as a significant step in strengthening India-U.S. relations. With technology, defense, and trade on the agenda, the visit is expected to shape future cooperation between the two nations.

