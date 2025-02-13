Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk In Washington Tonight Ahead Of Talks With Trump

The meeting comes nearly a decade after PM Modi’s 2015 visit to Tesla’s San Jose facility, where Elon Musk personally gave him a tour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk In Washington Tonight Ahead Of Talks With Trump


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House tonight, ahead of his bilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The meeting is expected to focus on investment, technology collaboration, and policy discussions on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and space technology.

The meeting comes nearly a decade after Modi’s 2015 visit to Tesla’s San Jose facility, where Musk personally gave him a tour. Musk, who was previously aligned with the Democratic Party, has since emerged as a key ally of President Trump and now oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal body focused on cutting regulations and streamlining governance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A U.S. official told IANS that discussions between Modi and Musk will likely cover Starlink’s expansion into India, AI policy, and Tesla’s potential investment in the country. The electric vehicle giant has long expressed interest in entering the Indian market, but high import duties and regulatory challenges have delayed its plans.

PM Modi’s Washington Visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night and is staying at Blair House, the official guest residence for visiting dignitaries. His visit comes at a time when the U.S. is facing trade tensions, mass deportations of illegal immigrants, and diplomatic challenges in the Middle East.

Later tonight, Modi will also meet Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies. The meeting is expected to focus on U.S.-India business ties and investment opportunities.

Modi-Trump Bilateral Talks on 13 February

Modi’s official talks with President Donald Trump are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, February 13. The discussions are expected to cover:

  • Trade and Investment: Tariff reductions in key sectors such as electronics and medical equipment.
  • Energy Cooperation: Potential agreements on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to India.
  • Defense Procurement: Discussions on combat vehicles and advanced military technology.
  • Counter-Terrorism and Cybersecurity: Enhancing intelligence-sharing and security cooperation.

Following the talks, both leaders will hold a joint press conference, after which President Trump will host a state dinner in Modi’s honor.

High-Profile Diplomatic Engagement

Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk and President Trump is being seen as a significant step in strengthening India-U.S. relations. With technology, defense, and trade on the agenda, the visit is expected to shape future cooperation between the two nations.

ALSO READ: Pentagon Splurged $1,300 Coffee Cups And Soap Dispensers With 8,000% Markup

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk PM Modi In US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma Named Best Chief Minister In India By MOTN Survey

Himanta Biswa Sarma Named Best Chief Minister In India By MOTN Survey

Bhagalpur Launches HPV Vaccination Drive For Young Girls; How To Get Vaccinated?

Bhagalpur Launches HPV Vaccination Drive For Young Girls; How To Get Vaccinated?

Karnataka Labour Ministry To Intervene In Infosys Mass Layoffs Complaint? Official Letter Instructs

Karnataka Labour Ministry To Intervene In Infosys Mass Layoffs Complaint? Official Letter Instructs

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Protection To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Asks Him To Join Investigation

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Protection To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Asks Him To Join Investigation

‘Five-Star Event Facilities Now Accessible To Poor And Middle Class’ Says CM Yogi

‘Five-Star Event Facilities Now Accessible To Poor And Middle Class’ Says CM Yogi

Entertainment

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox