PM Modi To Meet President Trump In Washington On February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on February 13, 2025, to discuss key issues such as trade, energy, and defense cooperation. Modi will arrive in Washington on February 12, after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, where he is set to attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on February 10-11. This meeting marks one of the first major bilateral engagements between foreign leaders and the Trump administration since the President’s inauguration in January.

The two leaders are expected to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening India-U.S. relations, with a focus on trade partnerships and defense collaboration. President Trump, in his recent statements, highlighted the importance of India increasing its procurement of U.S.-made security equipment and working toward a fairer bilateral trade relationship. PM Modi and President Trump previously spoke by phone on January 27, agreeing to work together to build a “trusted” partnership.

In the lead-up to the visit, India has expressed interest in expanding its energy ties with the United States, particularly in clean energy. This move comes as India is on the verge of revising its nuclear liability law and launching a new nuclear energy initiative. PM Modi’s visit will be a significant moment in solidifying economic and strategic ties between the two nations.

Tariff Tensions

Concerns have emerged in India regarding Trump’s recent decisions on tariffs and immigration, particularly his imposition of a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and additional taxes on Chinese goods. While these developments have raised alarms, Modi’s visit is seen as an opportunity to engage directly with the new U.S. administration to address these issues and discuss areas of mutual concern.

In addition to the official talks, Trump is likely to host PM Modi for a dinner, underscoring the importance of the diplomatic relationship between the two nations. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the exact details of the meeting or the dinner at the White House. This high-profile visit signals the ongoing strengthening of India-U.S. ties and the importance of collaboration in key areas such as defense, energy, and trade amidst a shifting global landscape.

