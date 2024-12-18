Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

“India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations that are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait,” MEA added.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait.

Recently, Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya visited India, where he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed a warm welcome to the Kuwait minister and stated this visit would further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Kuwait.

Both nations also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of foreign ministers.

(Inputs from ANI)

