As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Marseille to open India’s second diplomatic mission in France, the city’s history echoes a daring escape attempt by Veer Savarkar over a century ago. His bold bid for freedom in 1910 turned Marseille into an unexpected battleground for India’s independence struggle.

The city of Marseille holds historical significance as the site of Veer Savarkar’s daring escape attempt from British custody in 1910.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-day visit to France, where he is co-chairing the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. On Wednesday, February 12, the two leaders will travel to Marseille, a city in southern France, to inaugurate India’s second diplomatic mission in the country.

Savarkar’s Bold Escape Attempt in Marseille

Beyond its diplomatic significance, Marseille holds a deep historical connection to India’s freedom struggle—one that traces back to the daring escape attempt of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Marseille became the site of a dramatic episode in India’s independence movement when, on July 8, 1910, Veer Savarkar attempted to escape British custody while being transported to India for trial.

Savarkar had been arrested in London for his revolutionary activities against British rule. He was placed aboard the SS Morea, under strict surveillance, for his return journey to India. However, upon reaching Marseille, he seized a fleeting opportunity to break free. Managing to squeeze through a porthole in the ship’s lavatory, he leaped into the sea and swam towards the dock.

Charges of Waging War Against the British State

The ship was a mere 10 to 12 feet away from the dock when Savarkar reached the shore and began running. However, his bid for freedom was short-lived. French authorities, unable to comprehend his plea for political asylum, handed him back to the British officers.

By July 9, the SS Morea departed Marseille, and Savarkar was later transferred to the SS Sashti, which carried him to Bombay, where he arrived on July 22. Upon his return, he faced charges of waging war against the British state and abetting the assassination of A.M.T. Jackson, the district magistrate of Nashik.

Though Savarkar’s escape attempt was unsuccessful, the incident sent shockwaves across India and Britain, bringing international attention to India’s freedom struggle. The British action of arresting Savarkar on French soil sparked widespread outrage, as it was seen as a violation of international law.

Support for Savarkar

The Paris edition of the Daily Mail was the first to report on the dramatic escape and subsequent breach of sovereignty on July 11, 1910. Soon after, the French newspaper Le Matin published the story on July 12, highlighting the illegality of Britain’s actions.

Several other French newspapers joined in, pointing out that no foreign power had the right to arrest an individual on French soil. Human rights activists in France rallied in support of Savarkar, demanding that his case be brought before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The call for justice extended beyond France. Guy Aldred, a young editor of the Herald of Revolt newspaper in England, launched a campaign advocating for Savarkar’s release. He formed a committee to mobilize public opinion, creating significant awareness about the case in Britain.

Savarkar Became a Global talking Point

Spain, Paraguay, and Portugal also voiced their objections, calling for Savarkar to be returned to France. At an international conference held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in September 1910, there was a strong demand for his extradition to France.

By this time, Savarkar had been imprisoned in Yerawada Jail, India. Undeterred, he documented his escape attempt and smuggled his statement to his associates. His story reached major newspapers worldwide, further amplifying the cause of Indian independence.

Savarkar’s name became a global talking point, and India’s freedom struggle found itself in the international spotlight. This episode added momentum to the growing resistance against British rule.

Britain’s Response and the Controversial Hague Verdict

Faced with mounting international pressure, Britain was forced to negotiate with France. On October 25, 1910, the two nations reached an agreement to refer the case to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

However, the tribunal was heavily influenced by Britain, and within just eight days—far ahead of the one-month deadline—it ruled in favor of Britain. The verdict sparked widespread criticism.

“A person has the right to seek asylum abroad,” noted editorials in The Morning Post, Daily News (England), and Post (Germany), condemning the ruling and Britain’s actions. The decision was seen as a blatant trampling of legal principles.

At the time, France’s Prime Minister Aristide Briand, notorious for his anti-labor policies, openly sided with Britain. His stance drew harsh criticism. Aldred, the British activist campaigning for Savarkar’s release, remarked in an editorial: “It is unfortunate for Savarkar to spend the rest of his life in a squalid dark cell in India because of a man who had previously betrayed the French labor class.”

Savarkar’s Fate: A Harsh Punishment

The British, alarmed by the international uproar, expedited Savarkar’s trial in India. The outcome was never in question—only the severity of the punishment. Ultimately, he was sentenced to two life terms, amounting to 50 years in the Andaman Islands’ dreaded Cellular Jail, infamously known as Kala Pani.

The conditions in Kala Pani were so brutal that even the most resilient individuals were said to break under its torturous regime. On June 27, 1911, at the age of 28, Savarkar embarked on the journey to serve his sentence in one of the most inhumane prisons of the British colonial era.

