Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Mauritius on Tuesday on a high-level diplomatic mission to boost strategic ties between the two countries. Modi will be the guest of honor at Mauritius' national day and will have talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who returned to power in 2024 for his third term.

PM Modi and Navinchandra Ramgoolam


Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Mauritius on Tuesday on a high-level diplomatic mission to boost strategic ties between the two countries.

Modi will be the guest of honor at Mauritius’ national day and will have talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who returned to power in 2024 for his third term.

Chagos Archipelago sovereignty issue at the forefront

One of the key topics during Modi’s visit is likely to be the ongoing issue of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, a strategically important group of islands in the Indian Ocean.

The archipelago, particularly Diego Garcia, has been home to a joint U.S.-British military base since the 1970s. Last month, US President Donald Trump showed support for an agreement between Britain and Mauritius on the future of the base, a step welcomed by New Delhi.

India has always been in favor of Mauritius’ claim over the islands and remains supportive of attempts for a solution that would be mutual to both.

India’s strategic interests in the Indian ocean

Indian officials organizing Modi’s trip see the settling of the Chagos sovereignty issue as a positive development for India’s interests. India has long supported the US military presence in Diego Garcia as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean.

In addition, India has been helping Mauritius enhance its sea and air links, particularly with the Agalega Islands, further strengthening its strategic footprint in the region.

Increasing Chinese presence in the Indian ocean

China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, especially in terms of infrastructure investments in nations such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka, is a cause for concern for India and Mauritius.

Scholars such as Samuel Bashfield of the Australia India Institute point out that India views the US base at Diego Garcia as a crucial resource for regional security, especially as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence.

With the strategic alliance between India and Mauritius developing further, Modi’s visit highlights the increasing significance of the Indian Ocean region in international geopolitics.

