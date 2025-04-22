PM Modi Touches Down In Jeddah, Breaks 40-Year Drought With Historic Saudi Visit As City Rolls Out The Red Carpet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jeddah is like pressing the refresh button on India-Saudi Arabia relations, with the coastal city now the official launchpad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just put Jeddah back on the diplomatic map, ending a 42-year dry spell with a high-profile touchdown. He didn’t just roll wheels on the tarmac; he made history move. The last time an Indian PM visited this coastal Saudi city, Indira Gandhi led the nation and disco ruled the airwaves. While Modi focused on Riyadh during his previous Saudi visits, he flipped the script this time- making Jeddah the star of the show. After four decades, he ended the wait… and Jeddah grabbed its long-overdue moment.

Strategic Talks With A Royal Twist As PM Modi Visits Jeddah

PM Modi isn’t just in town for the scenic Red Sea breeze. He’s co-chairing the Strategic Partnership Council meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The council, which first took shape during the Crown Prince’s 2019 visit to India, aims to turn diplomatic goodwill into actionable progress. Both leaders will discuss key issues on trade, defense, and regional geopolitics.

Jeddah: More Than Just A Port

As the commercial powerhouse of Saudi Arabia and gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, Jeddah holds deep historical and spiritual significance. Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan pointed out that Jeddah has long been the welcoming port for Indian pilgrims heading for Umrah and Hajj. “For centuries, Jeddah has been the port for our pilgrims,” he said—an enduring link that continues to tie the two nations culturally and spiritually.

Trade, Ties, And Turbulence

The leaders are also expected to dive into serious global issues: the Israel-Palestine conflict, West Asia tensions, and maritime security amid rising Houthi activity. On the brighter side, they will explore new defense partnerships and ways to grow economic cooperation. With bilateral trade already at a healthy USD 43 billion, both countries are looking to up the ante.

Diplomacy With A Dash Of Destiny

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jeddah is like pressing the refresh button on India-Saudi Arabia relations, with the coastal city now the official launchpad. After four decades of diplomatic radio silence, Modi’s arrival blends spiritual nostalgia with a dash of strategic savvy. This trip isn’t just about legacy—it’s a forward-thinking power move, mixing trade talks, defense deals, and regional ambitions. Jeddah’s long wait for a visit? Well, it’s finally paid off, and this time, it’s all about the future, not the past!

