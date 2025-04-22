Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • PM Modi, US VP JD Vance Announce Finalisation of Terms for Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations

PM Modi, US VP JD Vance Announce Finalisation of Terms for Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and the two leaders welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

PM Modi, US VP JD Vance Announce Finalisation of Terms for Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and the two leaders welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement.


US Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and the two leaders welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
They also formally announced the finalisation of the terms of reference for the negotiations.

During the visit to PM Modi’s residence, the Vice President was accompanied by the Second Lady, Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the Trump Administration.

“Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi welcomed significant progress in the negotiations for a U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations, laying down a roadmap for further discussions about our shared economic priorities,” a statement from the US Vice President’s office read.

It said BTA presents an opportunity to negotiate a new and modern trade agreement focussed on promoting job creation and citizen well-being in both countries, with the goal of enhancing bilateral trade and supply-chain integration in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Guided by their respective visions of ‘Amrit Kaal for India’ and ‘Golden Age for America,’ BTA is expected to create new opportunities of growth for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries,” the statement further read.

The visit comes closely on the heels of a positive and successful meeting between President Trump and PM Modi in Washington earlier this year.

During that meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and jointly launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century, “an initiative anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens”.

The statement said the visit provided an opportunity for both sides to review the progress achieved in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“The Vice President extended his sincere gratitude to PM Modi for being such a gracious host to Second Lady Mrs. Usha Vance, their children, and the accompanying U.S. delegation during this pleasant and productive visit to India,” it said.

A PMO release earlier said that PM Modi and the US Vice President JD Vance welcomed the “significant progress” in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

They also noted continued efforts to enhance cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies, and other areas.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

“Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington, DC, in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US, leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047,” the release said.

PM Modi and VP Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

“They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies, and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward,” the release said.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to VP Vance, the Second Lady, and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India.

He also conveyed his greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year.

The US Vice President, who is on a four-day official visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Monday.

This is Vance’s first visit to India. The high-level visit comes amid trade negotiations between the two countries following the US decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

The US has reduced new tariff rates on most of its trade partners to 10 percent for 90 days to allow trade negotiations.

ALSO READ: JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

Filed under

JD Vance PM Modi US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
US Vice President JD Vanc

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur
Breaking News: Tourists A

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran
Smart Cities Mission Race

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!
The US Vice President, JD

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...
newsx

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After