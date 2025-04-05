PM Modi Visits Anuradhapura: Revisiting Sri Lanka’s Ancient Capital, Cradle Of Its Civilization, Faith And Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Anuradhapura highlights its deep historical and religious significance. He will offer prayers at the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi tree, emphasizing India-Sri Lanka's shared heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Anuradhapura, the ancient capital of Sri Lanka, as part of his scheduled trip to the island nation from April 4 to 6. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Both to Pray at Sri Maha Bodhi Tree

During his visit, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura on the final day of his two-day trip, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The two leaders will first offer prayers at the Sri Maha Bodhi tree, a revered Buddhist site, before heading to Anuradhapura Railway Station to inaugurate the new signal system for Sri Lanka’s northern railway line.

As Modi’s visit highlights Anuradhapura, a city of immense historical and cultural significance, here is a look at its rich past.

Anuradhapura: A Cradle of Sri Lankan Civilization

Anuradhapura, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, served as the capital of Sri Lanka for more than a thousand years. Situated in the North Central Province, the city remains a cornerstone of the island nation’s religious and political history. It is also a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Founded by Anuradha, a minister of King Vijaya, in the 6th century BCE, Anuradhapura was established as the capital by King Pandukabhaya in 377 BCE. The city remained the political and religious heart of Sri Lanka from 377 BCE to 1017 CE. However, for a brief period, King Kashyapa I moved the capital to Sigiriya in 473 CE before it was restored to Anuradhapura in 491 CE following his death.

The Buddhist Legacy of Anuradhapura

Anuradhapura is home to some of the holiest Buddhist sites in Sri Lanka. The introduction of Buddhism to the island in the 3rd century BCE had a profound impact on the region’s cultural and religious landscape.

It was during the reign of King Devanampiya Tissa that Buddhism spread across Sri Lanka. The Indian Emperor Ashoka, who embraced Buddhism around 250 BCE, sent his son, Prince Mahendra, to Anuradhapura to propagate the faith. Tissa, reportedly a close friend of Ashoka, converted to Buddhism at Mihintale. Later, Ashoka also sent his daughter, Princess Sanghamitra, along with a group of bhikkhunis (nuns) to Sri Lanka. She is believed to have brought a sapling from the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, under which Gautama Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. This sacred sapling was planted in Anuradhapura and continues to attract thousands of devotees to this day.

The spread of Buddhism deeply influenced the culture and society of the Sinhalese people, leading to the construction of many religious sites in Anuradhapura.

Architectural Marvels of the City

The ancient city is adorned with grand stupas, monasteries, and historical relics. Among its most prominent structures is the Jetavanaramaya Stupa, which stood at 122 meters tall when it was built in the 3rd century CE, making it the tallest stupa in the world at the time.

The Ruwanwelisaya Dagoba, another remarkable structure, was built by King Dutugemunu in 140 BCE. Originally a ruin in the 19th century, the stupa, standing at 103 meters tall with a circumference of 290 meters, was restored to its former glory in the early 20th century.

The Abhayagiri Dagoba, once a prominent Buddhist monastery, housed the sacred Tooth of Buddha, which is now enshrined in a temple in Kandy.

Other significant sites in Anuradhapura include the Isurumuniya monastery, renowned for its intricate stone carvings such as the famous Isurumuniya Lovers sculpture, and the Kuttam Pokuna (Twin Ponds), an ancient bathing complex.

The Fall of Anuradhapura

Despite its prominence, Anuradhapura’s golden era came to an end with the invasion of the Chola dynasty in 993 CE. Rajendra Chola I led an incursion into Sri Lanka, capturing the ruling monarch, Mahinda V, along with his family. This marked the decline of Anuradhapura, which was officially abandoned as the capital in 1017 CE.

Mahinda V was taken to India, where he spent the remainder of his life, passing away in 1029 CE. Following Anuradhapura’s fall, the capital of Sri Lanka was shifted to Polonnaruwa, marking a new chapter in the country’s history.

