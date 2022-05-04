Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, in Nepal's Bhairahawa region on Buddha Jayanti

PM Modi’s visit to Nepal comes just over a month after his Nepalese counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, paid a visit to India.

During PM Modi’s visit to Lumbini, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to be there.

As per the reports, this visit is the only thing on the itinerary is a trip to Lumbini. There will be no bilateral discussions or other activities.

PM Modi will participate in a lamp-lighting ceremony at the Maya Devi Temple, which is also the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, according to a source familiar with the visit.

Modi’s visit to Nepal will be his first after his re-election in 2019. During his previous tenure, he had visited Nepal four times.