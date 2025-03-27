PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to Bangladesh on its National Day, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations. His message to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus comes amid shifting regional dynamics and ahead of their anticipated meeting at the BIMSTEC Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to Bangladesh on its National Day. In a letter addressed to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, PM Modi underscored the importance of mutual sensitivity in their bilateral relations and referred to the Bangladesh Liberation War as a ‘shared history’ that continues to shape their partnership.

Modi’s Letter To Yunus Highlights Historical Bonds

PM Modi’s message comes just a week before his anticipated meeting with Yunus at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, marking their first official interaction.

In his letter, PM Modi acknowledged the significance of Bangladesh’s National Day, stating that it stands as a testament to the sacrifices made during the Liberation War.

“Our shared history and sacrifices have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership,” Modi wrote. “The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people.”

Modi-Yunus Meeting in Thailand

The political landscape in Bangladesh remains tense following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after violent protests. Yunus assumed office last year, and Hasina, a key ally of India, has since sought refuge in New Delhi. This development has strained relations between India and Bangladesh, as Bangladeshi authorities are seeking to prosecute Hasina, a move that has not been well received in Dhaka.

PM Modi expressed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh, particularly in light of evolving regional dynamics.

“We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns,’’ he stated in the letter.

President Murmu Reaffirms Support for Bangladesh

Both leaders are scheduled to attend the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on April 3-4. While Bangladesh has sought a bilateral meeting, India has yet to confirm, maintaining a cautious stance. Addressing a Parliamentary Committee request, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Wednesday that PM Modi’s bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the summit will be announced later, according to The Times of India.

Separately, Indian President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to her Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammed Shahabuddin, reiterating India’s commitment to a “democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh.”

“India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted, with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,” Murmu wrote. “Bangladesh is at the focus of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies, its SAGAR doctrine, and the Indo-Pacific Vision.”

