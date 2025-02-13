Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the growing potential for collaboration between India and the United States in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space after a meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared details of the meeting, calling it “fruitful” and highlighting the strong ties between the two nations. “Had a fruitful meeting with NSA @michaelgwaltz. He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology, and security are important aspects of India-USA ties, and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues,” he wrote.

Had a fruitful meeting with NSA @michaelgwaltz. He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like… pic.twitter.com/5w3Gv2lMJ6
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

The Prime Minister noted the importance of expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as AI and semiconductors, reflecting the shared strategic vision of both nations in fostering innovation and security.

The meeting took place during PM Modi’s visit to Washington, DC, where strengthening bilateral relations across defence and technology has been a key focus. Both leaders reportedly discussed collaborative efforts in advancing space research, securing technology supply chains, and reinforcing mutual security interests.

The emphasis on these critical areas aligns with India’s push for technological self-reliance and global partnerships, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing and AI development.

