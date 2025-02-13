Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi’s 1st Reaction On Meet With NSA Michael Waltz, Says ‘There Is Strong Potential’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the growing potential for collaboration between India and the United States in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space after a meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi’s 1st Reaction On Meet With NSA Michael Waltz, Says ‘There Is Strong Potential’


Filed under

NSA Michael Waltz PM Modi In US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch

Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch

Government Of Karnataka Signs MoU With Swiss-Indian Chamber Of Commerce (SICCI) At Invest Karnataka 2025

Government Of Karnataka Signs MoU With Swiss-Indian Chamber Of Commerce (SICCI) At Invest Karnataka 2025

PM Modi’s Message After Meeting With Elon Musk Says ‘I Talked About India’s Efforts’

PM Modi’s Message After Meeting With Elon Musk Says ‘I Talked About India’s Efforts’

CRPF Jawan Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Eight Before Committing Suicide In Manipur

CRPF Jawan Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Eight Before Committing Suicide In Manipur

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox