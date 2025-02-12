PM Modi’s France Visit: What He Gifted To The First Lady Of France?

In a symbolic gesture of cultural diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan to Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. The intricately crafted mirror, adorned with floral and peacock motifs, highlights India’s rich tradition of metalwork and artistic excellence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This masterfully engraved mirror serves as both a functional piece and a decorative heirloom, reflecting Rajasthan’s centuries-old craftsmanship. The detailed floral and peacock motifs symbolize grace, beauty, and nature, elements deeply embedded in Indian artistic heritage. Crafted by skilled artisans, the mirror has been polished to a brilliant shine, showcasing the expertise of traditional Indian metalworkers.

Modi's Gift to First Lady of France

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The gift was part of a broader exchange during PM Modi’s visit to France, where he and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the Indian consulate in Marseilles amid enthusiastic chants of “Modi, Modi.” The two leaders stood together on the consulate’s balcony, waving to the crowd and reaffirming the strength of Indo-French relations.

Alongside the mirror for the First Lady, PM Modi also gifted President Macron a piece of Dokra artwork an intricate representation of musicians adorned with studded stonework. The Dokra art form, known for its lost-wax casting technique, is a testament to India’s rich tribal craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

PM Modi and President Macron further strengthened bilateral ties by addressing the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris. Speaking at the event, PM Modi emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration, calling the summit “more than just a business event” and highlighting its role in reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France.

The exchange of these carefully chosen gifts underscores the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two nations, celebrating tradition while fostering modern cooperation.

ALSO READ: What Is Dokra Art? Chhattisgarh’s Artwork Presented To French President Emmanuel Macron By PM Modi