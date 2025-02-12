Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi’s France Visit: What He Gifted To The First Lady Of France?

The intricately designed mirror, adorned with floral and peacock motifs, reflects India’s rich metalwork tradition and artistic excellence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi’s France Visit: What He Gifted To The First Lady Of France?


In a symbolic gesture of cultural diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan to Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. The intricately crafted mirror, adorned with floral and peacock motifs, highlights India’s rich tradition of metalwork and artistic excellence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This masterfully engraved mirror serves as both a functional piece and a decorative heirloom, reflecting Rajasthan’s centuries-old craftsmanship. The detailed floral and peacock motifs symbolize grace, beauty, and nature, elements deeply embedded in Indian artistic heritage. Crafted by skilled artisans, the mirror has been polished to a brilliant shine, showcasing the expertise of traditional Indian metalworkers.

Modi's Gift to First Lady of France

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The gift was part of a broader exchange during PM Modi’s visit to France, where he and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the Indian consulate in Marseilles amid enthusiastic chants of “Modi, Modi.” The two leaders stood together on the consulate’s balcony, waving to the crowd and reaffirming the strength of Indo-French relations.

Alongside the mirror for the First Lady, PM Modi also gifted President Macron a piece of Dokra artwork an intricate representation of musicians adorned with studded stonework. The Dokra art form, known for its lost-wax casting technique, is a testament to India’s rich tribal craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

PM Modi and President Macron further strengthened bilateral ties by addressing the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris. Speaking at the event, PM Modi emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration, calling the summit “more than just a business event” and highlighting its role in reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France.

The exchange of these carefully chosen gifts underscores the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two nations, celebrating tradition while fostering modern cooperation.

ALSO READ: What Is Dokra Art? Chhattisgarh’s Artwork Presented To French President Emmanuel Macron By PM Modi

Filed under

PM Modi PM Modi France visit

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Army Retaliates Effectively After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Indian Army Retaliates Effectively After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

What Is Dokra Art? Chhattisgarh’s Artwork Presented To French President Emmanuel Macron By PM Modi

What Is Dokra Art? Chhattisgarh’s Artwork Presented To French President Emmanuel Macron By PM Modi

PM Modi Gifts Wooden Railway Toy Set To JD Vance’s Son Vivek Vance During France Visit

PM Modi Gifts Wooden Railway Toy Set To JD Vance’s Son Vivek Vance During France...

Former Norwegian Minister Hails Mahakumbh 2025 As ‘Largest Spiritual Gathering In History’

Former Norwegian Minister Hails Mahakumbh 2025 As ‘Largest Spiritual Gathering In History’

US Volcano Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes: Will It Erupt Now?

US Volcano Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes: Will It Erupt Now?

Entertainment

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Chiranjeevi’s Comment On Grandfather Sparks Buzz: Calls Him A ‘Flirt’

Chiranjeevi’s Comment On Grandfather Sparks Buzz: Calls Him A ‘Flirt’

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox