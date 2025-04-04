PM Modi’s Thailand Visit Strengthens Cultural Ties With Symbolic Gifts At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi’s Thailand visit for the BIMSTEC Summit includes a heartfelt gift exchange showcasing Indian craftsmanship, spiritual bonds, and cultural diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Thailand during the BIMSTEC Summit turned into a vibrant showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage, as he presented symbolic and beautifully crafted gifts to Thai dignitaries. From gold-plated cufflinks to luxurious silk shawls, each gift reflected India’s artistic legacy and the Make in India spirit.

These meaningful exchanges were not just diplomatic niceties, but gestures that deepened the spiritual, artistic, and cultural connections between India and Thailand.

Gold-Plated Tiger Cufflinks with Pearls: A Tribute to Courage and Royalty

Among the most notable gifts was a pair of Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks with Pearls, presented to Pitaka Suksawat, the spouse of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

These exquisite cufflinks, featuring vibrant Meenakari craftsmanship, display a majestic tiger face — a powerful symbol of leadership, courage, and royal heritage shared by both nations. The fusion of modern elegance with traditional Indian artistry showcases India’s evolving design sensibility while honoring cultural depth.

Brocade Silk Shawl for Queen Suthida: A Touch of Uttar Pradesh’s Heritage

For Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, PM Modi gifted a stunning Brocade Silk Shawl from Uttar Pradesh, handwoven by master artisans.

This intricate shawl features motifs of rural life, divine festivities, and natural beauty, inspired by Rajasthani Pichwai and miniature art traditions. A tribute to India’s storytelling through fabric, the shawl also symbolizes respect for Thailand’s royal family and shared appreciation for artistic expression.

Brass Urli with Peacock and Diya: Andhra Pradesh’s Traditional Grace

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra received a Brass Urli with a Peacock and Diya, a traditional decorative item from Andhra Pradesh.

Symbolizing purity, positivity, and spiritual illumination, the piece is adorned with detailed carvings and a glowing polish. The diya (oil lamp), central to Indian rituals, adds a spiritual touch, reflecting warmth and auspicious beginnings.

Spiritual Harmony: Thailand Presents PM Modi the World Tipitaka

In a deeply symbolic and spiritual gesture, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra gifted PM Modi a sacred copy of the World Tipitaka – the holy scripture of Lord Buddha’s teachings.

Originally published by the Thai government in 2016 to honor King Bhumibol Adulyadej, this Pali text contains over nine million syllables and represents peace, wisdom, and enlightenment.

PM Modi accepted the gift with folded hands, calling it an honor for “Buddha Bhoomi” India, and a representation of the spiritual bridge between the two countries. The scripture has been gifted to over 30 countries as part of Thailand’s peace mission.

A Nostalgic Moment: Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Shares a Photo with PM Modi

Adding a personal note to the diplomatic visit, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus gifted PM Modi a throwback photo from 2015. The image captures a moment at the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai, where PM Modi is seen presenting Yunus with a gold medal.

This heartfelt gesture symbolized longstanding goodwill and friendly relations between the two leaders and their nations.

Cultural Diplomacy and Global Recognition

PM Modi’s gift exchange not only enhanced diplomatic ties but also served to promote Indian artisanship on the global stage. These gifts, deeply rooted in Indian culture, were handpicked to reflect royalty, tradition, spirituality, and regional diversity.

His choice of items from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and other Indian states underlines the Make in India initiative and India’s commitment to showcasing its regional talents on international platforms.