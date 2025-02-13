Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi’s US Itinerary: A Detailed Look At His Busy Schedule With Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an important visit to the United States, with several high-profile engagements scheduled in Washington, DC. Here’s a look at PM Modi’s itinerary, packed with crucial talks and events with President Donald Trump and other key officials.

PM Modi’s US Itinerary: A Detailed Look At His Busy Schedule With Trump

PM Modi arrives in Washington DC, landing at Joint Base Andrews, marking the start of his two-day official visit.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an important visit to the United States, with several high-profile engagements scheduled in Washington, DC. Here's a look at PM Modi's itinerary, packed with crucial talks and events with President Donald Trump and other key officials.

Arrival in Washington DC

  • Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
  • Time: 4:30 AM IST
  • Location: Joint Base Andrews
    PM Modi arrives in Washington DC, landing at Joint Base Andrews, marking the start of his two-day official visit.

Bilateral Meeting with President Trump

  • Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 PM IST
  • Location: The White House
    Modi will hold an important bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House. This session is expected to focus on key issues, including trade, defense, and energy security, further strengthening the India-US partnership.

Private Dinner Hosted by President Trump

  • Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025 (Evening)
    President Trump will host PM Modi for a private dinner later in the evening. This informal setting will provide an opportunity for further diplomatic discussions on matters of mutual interest.

Joint Address to the Media

  • Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
  • Time: IST (Exact time TBD)
  • Location: Oval Office, White House
    On Friday, PM Modi and President Trump will jointly address the media from the Oval Office. The two leaders will provide insights into the outcomes of their talks and the future direction of India-US relations.

Key Takeaways from PM Modi’s US Visit

PM Modi’s visit is set to be an impactful one, with critical discussions around trade, defense, and bilateral cooperation. With meetings scheduled at the White House, private events with President Trump, and a media address, this visit holds immense significance for the future of India-US relations.

