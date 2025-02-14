PM Modi’s US visit: World Media’s Highlights From PM-President Donald Trump Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump engaged in crucial discussions at the White House, focusing on trade relations, tariffs, and defense cooperation. Despite Trump's earlier threats to impose tariffs, both leaders signaled a willingness to negotiate, fostering hopes of potential trade concessions from both sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in crucial discussions at the White House, focusing on trade relations, tariffs, and defense cooperation. Despite Trump’s earlier threats to impose tariffs, both leaders signaled a willingness to negotiate, fostering hopes of potential trade concessions from both sides.

In a lighthearted exchange, Trump, known for his deal-making persona, acknowledged Modi’s negotiation skills, stating, “PM Modi is a much better negotiator than me.” Modi, in turn, played on Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan, affirming his commitment to “Make India Great Again.”

Media Highlights Key Aspects of the Meeting

The meeting received widespread coverage from global media outlets, each analyzing different aspects of the discussions and their impact on international relations.

Trade and Economic Ties

According to Reuters, Modi and Trump set an ambitious goal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Their discussions focused on key sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and strategic minerals, with an emphasis on a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

However, Associated Press highlighted Trump’s criticism of India’s high import duties, calling them “very unfair,” and reiterated his stance on imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Strengthening Defence and Strategic Partnerships

The Financial Times reported that the US is looking to deepen its military ties with India through a 10-year defence cooperation plan, which may include the sale of F-35 fighter jets. This initiative aligns with Washington’s broader strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Immigration and Human Rights Discussions

The topic of illegal immigration was also on the agenda. Reuters reported that Modi assured Trump of India’s willingness to take back its nationals residing illegally in the US and proposed joint efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks. However, both leaders avoided sensitive topics such as minority rights, which drew criticism from advocacy groups.

India to Increase Oil Imports from the US

Bloomberg reported that India is planning to boost its oil and gas imports from the US to balance trade relations and reduce the trade deficit.

“I think we purchased about $15 billion in US energy output,” Bloomberg quoted Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as saying at a media briefing in Washington.

“There is a good chance that this figure will go up as much as $25 billion,” he added, emphasizing that increased energy purchases could positively impact the trade deficit between the two nations.

Global Perspectives on the Meeting

The BBC described the meeting as largely symbolic, with little substantive progress on trade disputes. However, the report acknowledged that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic ties and shared geopolitical interests.

Al Jazeera criticized the meeting for avoiding discussions on human rights and press freedom, highlighting concerns about democratic values.

AFP placed the meeting within a broader geopolitical framework, emphasizing its role in the US strategy to counter China’s regional influence. Despite strong rhetoric, AFP noted, no immediate progress was made in resolving trade frictions.

Reactions in India and the US

ABC News reported that while the meeting was seen as a diplomatic success, opposition leaders in both India and the US criticized the absence of concrete agreements. The report also highlighted Modi’s outreach to the Indian diaspora in the US as a key aspect of the visit.

Meanwhile, CNN analyzed the potential economic impact of Trump’s tariffs on developing countries, particularly India. The report noted that, in 2022, the US imposed an average tariff rate of 3% on Indian imports, whereas India’s average tariff rate on US imports was significantly higher at 9.5%, according to World Bank data.