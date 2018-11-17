Maldivian Democratic Party candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today took the oath as the new President of Maldives. The ceremony was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga, and many other big dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Maldives new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. In September, the Solih surpassed Abdulla Yameen in the Presidential Elections and today officially became the first man of the country. The grand swearing-in ceremony was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga, Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa and many other big names from across the globe.

In his first speech, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that electricity prices would be reduced, tuition fees fully covered for undergraduate students, and school students provided free breakfast by the end of first 100 days of his government. He added that pension funds will be provided to the Haj pilgrims.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Maldives President Solih held a meeting with PM Modi. According to the reports, both the leader propelled the peace talks in the Indian Ocean and being mindful of each other’s concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region. Solih has to make a balance between the ties with India and China and fight a battle widespread corruption and rising Islamist extremism.

