US President Donald Trump has once again raised the issue of high import tarrif on Harley-Davidson motorcycles saying that they wanted a fair and reciprocal trade deal from India. Addressing a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House. US President Donald Trump while referring PM Narendra Modi a beautiful, fantastic man said that he received a call from the prime minister informing him that India is lowering it to 50%. Responding to which, Donald Trump said okay but so far they were getting nothing.

resident Trump while referring PM Modi a fantastic man, said that he received a call informing him that India is lowering it to 50%. Responding to which, the US president said okay but so far they were getting nothing

Days after US President Donald Trump had lashed out at India for high import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycle, US President has once again raised the issue while speaking to a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House. Mentioning that the United States wanted fair and reciprocal trade deals. President Donald Trump further said that when Harley Davidson is imported to India, as an example, they have to pay 100% tax, 100%.”. However, the US president also shared about one of his conversation with PM Narendra Modi and while terming the Prime Minister a fantastic man said, “he informed him that India has reduced tariffs on imported motorcycles, but the US was “getting nothing”.

According to The Indian Express, President Trump while referring PM Modi a fantastic man, said that he received a call informing him that India is lowering it to 50%. Responding to which, the US president said okay but so far they were getting nothing. “He gets 50%, and they think we’re doing like they’re doing us a favour. That’s not a favour,” President Trump added.

Continuing with his remarks on the issue, President Trump called PM Modi a beautiful man and said, “I wasn’t sure, he said it so beautifully. He’s a beautiful man. And he said, ‘I just want to inform you that we have reduced it to 75, but we have further reduced it to 50’. And I said, huh. What do I say? Am I supposed to be thrilled? And that’s not good for you people, especially as governors. It’s just not right. And we have many deals like that.”

US President Donald Trump who continued with his remarks on the import duty mentioned while addressing to a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House also said that when India sells a motorcycle in US, it gets nothing, it gets zero. Therefore they needed fair and reciprocal trade deals.

despite New Delhi’s slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high brands to 50%. Donald Trump, during a discussion with Congress members over the steel industry, also menaced to surge the tariff on the import of “thousands and thousands “of Indian motorcycles to the US. Recently, the Indian government’s reduced tariffs on motorcycles from 75% to 50%.

Earlier in the month, Donald Trump during a discussion with Congress members over the steel industry also menaced to surge the tariff on the import of “thousands and thousands “of Indian motorcycles to the US. Recently, the Indian government’s reduced tariffs on motorcycles from 75% to 50%.

Also Read: PM Modi and Donald Trump enjoy strong relationship with each other: US State Department

The President raised the issue asserted that the reduction was not enough, as the US imposes “zero tax” on the import of motorcycles. He also stated that “we will also do the same.” He emphasised on “reciprocal tax” on countries that abuse trade relationships with the United States. In the past, Trump has given utmost importance to the idea of “reciprocal tax” slapping on other countries, including its allies, that take advantage of the US.

However, while speculations were doing the round on PM Modi and Donald Trump relationship, an official from State Department of United States a couple of days before said that US President Donald Trump and PM Modi enjoy a strong relationship with each other.

Also Read: PNB scam: Mega fraud rises by another Rs 1,300 cr after more unauthorised transactions detected

Also Read: US President Donald Trump lashes out at India for high import tariffs on iconic Harley-Davidson; says will do the same

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App