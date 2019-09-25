PM Narendra Modi at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum invited US investors to invest in India. Prime Minister said Government is trying to develop a business-friendly environment in the country and if there's any gap he will act as a bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during on Wednesday addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York and welcomed global investors to India. In his speech, PM Modi said India has a market where there is a scale. He said If one wants to invest in the largest infrastructure ecosystem and urbanisation, then he/she should come to India.

Prime Minister said his government has been working towards improving the business standards and environment. Finance Minister’s latest decision to cut corporate tax has boosted the market and sent a positive message to the investors, he said.

Sharing the idea to invest in start-ups, PM Modi asked US companies to come to the Indian market where people follow and appreciate the latest trends and features. “If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York: If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the largest infrastructure ecosystem and urbanisation, then come to India. pic.twitter.com/k8EJtDrHBs — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Prime Minister further added that India is eyeing to invest 1.3 trillion dollars in modern infrastructure in the coming years. People have been spending Lakhs of crores of rupees on the social infrastructure.

Together we can achieve exceptional things. If there is a gap anywhere, I will be personally there to bridge it. pic.twitter.com/bBUTrGCP6a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

PM Modi said he has an aim to make India a 5- trillion dollar economy. “To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions,” he added.

Being the world’s 3rd largest coal reserve, we invite the world investors to bring their technology for coal gasification and together India-US may produce clean and cheap energy. The clean gas would be a source of energy and can be used for mobility as well, said PM Modi.

