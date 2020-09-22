Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 22) addressed the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN and remarked that the global body faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) addressed the high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), wherein he called on members of the UN to pledge for reform within the world body and stressed the need for reformed multilateralism.In a pre-recorded statement played during the high-level meeting at UN General Assembly to mark the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “For today’s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.”

The virtual edition of a special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the institution commenced on Monday (local time). Due to COVID-19, all events at the UN, for the first time in its 75-year history, will be held virtually. Heads of states and governments will not travel to New York for the General Assembly session.The General Assembly adopted a forward-looking political declaration that would give countries a mechanism to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism and inclusive development.

Outlining the importance of the UN, the Prime Minister applauded all those who have advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions.PM Modi also mentioned in his remarks that how India had been a leading contributor in promoting peace.”However, while much has been achieved, the original mission remains incomplete. The far-reaching declaration that we are adopting today acknowledges that work still needs to be done in preventing conflict, in ensuring development, in addressing climate change, in reducing inequality and in leveraging digital technologies,” he said.

ALSO READ: IWF urges UNSC to address atrocities against minorities in Pakistan

The Prime Minister outlined the need to ‘fight today’s challenges with outdated structures.’ “Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence,” he said.”Seventy-five years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for the entire world. As a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India’s own philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which sees all creation as a family,” the Prime Minister added.PM Modi will deliver the national statement at the UN General Assembly on September 26 through a pre-recorded video statement.

ALSO READ: Opposition parties announce alliance to oust Imran Khan