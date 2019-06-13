Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and met with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the summit, both the leaders discussed several ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and China. Notably, this was the first meeting between both leaders after the formation of Narendra Modi government 2.0. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and inaugurate the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, on the sidelines of the multilateral summit. Apart from the Kyrgyz President, PM Modi also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This was also the first meeting between India and China after UN Security Council named Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Earlier, China had put a halt due to technical proposal to blacklist him, but later after India’s pressure, China had lifted the objection.
After the Chinese delegation and XI Jinping, PM Modi tweeted that he had an extremely fruitful meeting with Chinese President. The talks included the full spectrum of India-China relations and they discussed the road map to work together to improve economic and cultural ties between both the countries.
The reports say that PM Modi is also likely to meet Iran President Hassan Rouhani over oil import and price issues.