PM Narendra Modi in Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Kyrgyzstan. The global leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. PM also thanked China for support to name Azhar Masood as a global terrorist.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin prior during their meeting on a sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a security alliance that brings together Russia, China, India, Pakistan along with ex-Soviet Central Asia nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and met with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the summit, both the leaders discussed several ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and China. Notably, this was the first meeting between both leaders after the formation of Narendra Modi government 2.0. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and inaugurate the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, on the sidelines of the multilateral summit. Apart from the Kyrgyz President, PM Modi also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was also the first meeting between India and China after UN Security Council named Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Earlier, China had put a halt due to technical proposal to blacklist him, but later after India’s pressure, China had lifted the objection.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with President of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. PM Modi thanked Xi Jinping for his message after victory in general elections. pic.twitter.com/zCDFiZkXxw — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. #Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/Bw1AqQeAk1 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

After the Chinese delegation and XI Jinping, PM Modi tweeted that he had an extremely fruitful meeting with Chinese President. The talks included the full spectrum of India-China relations and they discussed the road map to work together to improve economic and cultural ties between both the countries.

The reports say that PM Modi is also likely to meet Iran President Hassan Rouhani over oil import and price issues.

