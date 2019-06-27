Prime Minister Modi has reached Japan today for the attending the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28-29, during which he will hold many crucial diplomatic meetings and will be engaging with top world leaders including US President Donald Trump.
On reaching Osaka, Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome and was greeted by the Indian community in Japan.
Before leaving for the Summit, PM Modi in a statement said that on the agenda this time will be the issues such as women empowerment, technology, and steps in the direction to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).
In his detailed statement, PM Modi said that the Summit will be a platform to share India’s growth story in the last 5 years and developmental experience, which became the reason for the stupendous mandate by the people for the present Government to continue with their efforts of development and on the path to stability and progress.
He also said that the Osaka Summit will be a stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in the year 2022 when India will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary year of its Independence.
PM will also be engaging with world leaders on several important issues of bilateral and global importance. He said that he will be looking forward to hosting the next Russia, India, and China (RIC) Informal Summit and also to be a part of the next BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) informal meetings and meeting JAI (Japan, America, and India) leaders.