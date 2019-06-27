PM Modi has arrived in Osaka, Japan for attending the G-20 Summit. This is the 6th G-20 Summit being attended by PM Modi, which will be held on June 28-29

Prime Minister Modi has reached Japan today for the attending the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28-29, during which he will hold many crucial diplomatic meetings and will be engaging with top world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

大阪、こんにちは (Hello, Osaka!) PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit . Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform. pic.twitter.com/gVF8vPemmj — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 26, 2019

On reaching Osaka, Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome and was greeted by the Indian community in Japan.

Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/BrPkl9VJqJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2019

Before leaving for the Summit, PM Modi in a statement said that on the agenda this time will be the issues such as women empowerment, technology, and steps in the direction to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Will be participating in the #G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Various global issues including women empowerment, technology and achieving SDGs will be discussed. There would also be meetings with world leaders. https://t.co/shWleRmqYQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2019

In his detailed statement, PM Modi said that the Summit will be a platform to share India’s growth story in the last 5 years and developmental experience, which became the reason for the stupendous mandate by the people for the present Government to continue with their efforts of development and on the path to stability and progress.

He also said that the Osaka Summit will be a stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in the year 2022 when India will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary year of its Independence.

PM will also be engaging with world leaders on several important issues of bilateral and global importance. He said that he will be looking forward to hosting the next Russia, India, and China (RIC) Informal Summit and also to be a part of the next BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) informal meetings and meeting JAI (Japan, America, and India) leaders.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App