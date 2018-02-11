Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the first Hindu temple in the capital of United Arab Emirates, which is home to over 3 million people of the Indian origin today, on Sunday 11 February. The temple community presented the sacrosanct temple literature to PM Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The temple will incorporate all sorts of aspects and traits of a traditional Hindu temple as part of a fully functional, social and cultural complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on Sunday 11 February, officially launched the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the first Hindu temple in the capital of United Arab Emirates, which is home to over 3 million people of the Indian origin. The PM witnessed the ceremony which was live-streamed to the Dubai Opera Houses. He interacted with the Indian community at the event. He later showed gratitude to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Ali Nahyan on behalf of 125 crore Indians for the construction of the gigantic temple.

The temple community presented the sacrosanct temple literature to PM Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This is his second visit to United Arab Emirates, his first visit was in 2015. The grand temple will be hand-carved by the Indian temple artisans, which will be completed by 2020 and is open to people of all religious backgrounds. The temple will incorporate all sorts of aspects and traits of a traditional Hindu temple as part of a fully functional, social and cultural complex. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), which is a socio-spiritual Hindu organisation, which was set up in 1907 that runs more than 1,100 temples and cultural compounds around the world.

Temple Committee members presenting the temple literature to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and PM @narendramodi. This will be the first stone temple to be built in Abu Dhabi off Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. pic.twitter.com/Bw8sh6WW2d — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2018

Before this, the PM visited West Bank occupied Ramallah, Palestine, the historic visit is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister. He stated, “India hopes to see an Independent Palestinian state living in an environment of peace.” In a Twitter post, PM Modi noted looking forward to “reaffirming our support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine”. Before arriving at the occupied Palestinian territories, PM Modi met Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman. According to a report published in the national daily, Hindustan Times, The PMO website provides a meticulous insight about the details of all the foreign visits of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The report mentions he has visited 45 countries over the course of 119 days. He has made multiple trips to nine countries: four times to the US, twice to Afghanistan, China, France, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. The report was published on 17th May 2017.