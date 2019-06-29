Kickstarting his 2nd day at the G-20 Summit at Osaka, PM Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss trade, investment, and bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in separate talks with the Presidents of Indonesia and Brazil at the G-20 Summit to discuss bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade. PM Modi in his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and maritime co-operation.

This was prime minister’s first official engagement on the 2nd day of G-20 summit. Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted to give information about this official engagement.

Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation.

Later, PM met President of Brazil and discussed on improving business linkages and issue of climate change along with other key issues.

Deepening the bond with Brazil. PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka. Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting.

MEA Spokesperson, Ravish Kumar earlier also tweeted about PM Modi’s engagement with the leadership of Indonesia and Brazil, highlighting the range of issues which PM Modi discussed with the leaders from the two countries.

Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit . Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision.

Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change.

Later in the day, the prime minister will also be meeting leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and high-profile meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

