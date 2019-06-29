Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in separate talks with the Presidents of Indonesia and Brazil at the G-20 Summit to discuss bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade. PM Modi in his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and maritime co-operation.
This was prime minister’s first official engagement on the 2nd day of G-20 summit. Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted to give information about this official engagement.
Later, PM met President of Brazil and discussed on improving business linkages and issue of climate change along with other key issues.
MEA Spokesperson, Ravish Kumar earlier also tweeted about PM Modi’s engagement with the leadership of Indonesia and Brazil, highlighting the range of issues which PM Modi discussed with the leaders from the two countries.
Later in the day, the prime minister will also be meeting leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and high-profile meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.