PM Narendra Modi is all set to participate in a video conference of non-alignment movement (NAM) discussing India’s strategies to fight against coronavirus. The meeting will take place at 4:30 pm. PM Modi has always emphasized on maintaining International relations in terms of fighting with COVID-19, so this won’t be wrong to say that the Prime Minister’s presence will have its own value as he has always avoided this summit in past.

This will be for the first time when the PM will take part in the summit after skipping it in 2016 and 2019. Modi is expected to discuss India’s strategy to fight against coronavirus. Moreover, Pakistan will also participate in the same summit and will be represented by President Arif Alvi. According to the reports, current NAM chairman Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev will head the meet.

Reports also reveal that WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres are also expected to address the meet which is titled as United Against COVID-19.

Also Read: PM Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin early recovery from coronavirus, says India is with its close friend Russia in this fight

PM Narendra Modi is also expected to outline the responsibilities that India is living up and is meeting all International commitments. Moreover, India managed to deal with the demand for HCQ tablets and other medicines all over the world. The idea of the Non-Aligned Movement was emerged in 1950 and was led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru along with President of erstwhile Yugoslav Josip Broz Tito and Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser. Moreover, NAM is the second-largest platform in terms of membership of all the countries after the UN.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App